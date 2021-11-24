5 best moments from Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers: Family Roast' 

Netflix dropped the Jonas Brothers: Family Roast fresh and hot yesterday and all the celebrity guests spit fire with their brilliant burns.

The roast, directed by Alex Van Wagner, featured celebrity friends, John Legend's performance, sketches, games and hilarious digs at the band's solo careers, acting, marriages, babies, exes, life as a band and some burns going back and forth between the brothers.

The best burns from 'Jonas Brothers: Family Roast'

Jonas Brothers: Family Roast was announced by Netflix last week with a promo clip and the roast dropped on the streaming platform yesterday.

Hosted by Kenan Thomson, Jonas Brothers: Family Roast had guest appearances by Lilly Singh, Blake Shelton, Jack Whitehall, Niall Horan, John Legend, Dr. Phil, Gabriel Iglesias and the J sisters along with their father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

It's time to take a look at some of the fieriest moments from Netflix's Jonas Brothers: Family Roast.

1) Joe and Lilly knows where it hurts and they hit hard

When it came down to the brothers roasting each other, they had a lot to say and they definitely enjoyed it. Lilly Singh, too, wanted to shed some light on the non-existent stardom of Kevin Jonas in Jonas Brothers: Family Roast and she went hard.

Joe Jonas said:

"Kevin, you've always been the first at everything. Kevin was the first child. He was the first to finish school. He was the first to get married. He also was the first to get kicked out of the band."

Lilly Singh then had a go at him, saying:

"Kevin is actually my favorite Jonas brother. Because he makes you believe that anyone can be a pop star. When you see a picture of him next to Nick and Joe you always think, Wow, Nick and Joe are really close with their accountant."

2) Kenan Thompson talks about Kevin's loneliness

The host of Jonas Brothers: Family Roast, Kenan Thompson, pointed out the viral Lonely Kevin meme that Joe helped propagate and stole the show with "Every Destiny’s Child needs its Michelle Williams".

3) John Legend wants the JoBros to know they're "Not Quite The Beatles"

The legendary John Legend serenaded the boys with a song but not like his usual numbers. Sure, he had his piano, but it was Jonas Brothers: Family Roast after all, and what's better than spitting fire with a song?

John's stunning performance of Not Quite The Beatles was definitely the highlight of Jonas Brothers: Family Roast, and here's a bit of taste from the chorus:

"You're not quite the Beatles, though you're really nice guys. You're pretty darn handsome, and better than Hanson, but you'll never be the Beatles, nice try."

4) Nick is his favorite person and the world needs to know that

Everyone took a jab at Nick and his "ego", in that he did break the band to pursue a solo career since he thought he's better than his brothers! Although his acting career didn't quite match his music career, Pete knew that's the best topic to target.

Kevin Jonas said:

"Nick was so excited to be the host of SNL, as both the host and musical guest. Nick finally got to collaborate with his favorite person: Nick Jonas."

Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas said:

"My husband and I have one thing in common, we both really love Nick Jonas, we really do."

Pete Davidson chimed in, saying:

"Show some respect. Nick's a legit actor now. He's won everything from Kids' Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award."

5) The age-gap needed some addressing but with only jokes

Bollywood actress Priyank Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and the only thing that really keeps them in the spotlight besides their successful careers is their 10-year age gap. Priyanka definitely wanted to take a dig at the tabloids in Jonas Brothers: Family Roast and she nailed it:

"Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes. We do, and there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him, which is fine because we teach each other. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

Grab some popcorn and stream Jonas Brothers: Family Roast now on Netflix. Enjoy the JoBros getting roasted by none other than their wives and friends!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee