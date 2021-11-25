Is Lily Collins married? All about Charlie McDowell ahead of 'Emily in Paris' premiere

Contrary to her character in Emily in Paris, Lily Collins is actually not a single woman exploring love.

The actress tied the knot with director and writer Charlie McDowell in September and shared the news on Instagram. The two got engaged a year earlier after dating for more than a year.

Here's a look into the details on the newlyweds' relationship.

Lily Collins' relationship with Charlie McDowell

Ever since the duo got engaged in 2020, they have been pretty affectionate towards each other on social media. Lily Collins posted several photos and videos to show off her square diamond ring, which was custom-made by jeweler Irene Neuwirth, after she said yes.

The two had a COVID-era engagement and Lily Collins expressed:

"I think we're just, you know, totally soaking in being engaged and still celebrating with people that we can, in a way that is safe. Eight months of being together in quarantine has definitely felt like the most incredible way of getting to know someone."

The two had a secret wedding in Colorado after a year of being engaged. Lily wore a Ralph Lauren column gown on her wedding day. The newlyweds shared the news on Instagram and Lily captioned their wedding photo with:

"I've never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond."

Who is Charlie McDowell?

Charlie McDowell, now husband to actress Lily Collins, is a writer and director who comes from a family of Hollywood legends. Just like Lily, whose father is British musician Phil Collins, Charlie's mom is none other than the legendary actress Mary Steenburgen, who is known for playing the iconic mom in basically every rom-com movie ever. He is son to British actor Malcolm McDowell and also has an elder sister as well, Lilly McDowell Walton.

Charlie's professional background as a writer and director extends across notable projects like The One I Love, Silicon Valley, The Discovery, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Dear White People and Bye Bye Benjamin amongst many others.

He is also well known for his humor on social media. He has a long-time running joke about Andie McDowell being his mom and he posts a picture of her every now and then with captions like: "31 years ago this woman gave birth to me."

The writer/director has also been in the spotlight for dating popular actresses like Rooney Mara and Emilia Clarke before finding 'the one'. Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell started dating in 2019 as she had sneakily posted a picture of him on her Instagram.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch Lily Collins reprising her role as Emily in the upcoming season of Emily in Paris, available to stream from December 22 exclusively on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi