Who is Kate Siegel's husband? All about her love story ahead of 'Hypnotic' premiere

The oh-so-famous couple from Netflix's The Haunting Anthology, writer-director Mike Flanagan, and actress Kate Siegel are actually husband and wife who met on the set of a horror movie. The couple has worked on a bunch of horror and thriller projects ever since.

'A valentine for Life' is what Kate Siegel describes her relationship with husband Mike Flanagan as. With the couple completing 5 years of marriage this year and fostering a happy family of 4, the couple continue to work together on amazing projects.

Here's a look into the details of how this talented thriller-loving duo met and their collaborations in the past.

How did Kate Siegel meet her husband?

American actress Kate Siegel met her husband Mike Flanagan during an audition for his film, which unfortunately didn't materialize. She described her first meeting as 'a life-changing experience' for her acting. She recalls the moment she realized this as follows:

"And he looked at me and he waited until I stopped nodding, and he said, ‘Can you just do one just for you?'. Something in me was brave enough to take the amount of time, which felt like an eternity, was probably two minutes, and figure out what it was that I wanted, and my acting changed forever on that day.”

The couple started dating after making their first film together, Oculus, and tied the knot in 2016, welcoming two children later - Cody and Theodora. Kate is also a stepmother to Mike's son from his previous relationship.

Did Kate Siegel and Mike Flanagan work together?

In addition to working on Oculus together, they have also collaborated in other projects like Ouija: Origin of Evil and Gerald's Game. Kate made her screenwriting debut opposite her husband Mike Flanagan in the 2016 film Hush, which was released on Netflix on April 8, 2016. Their biggest work together has been Netflix's The Haunting series created by Mike, starring Kate as the middle Crain sibling.

Kate Siegel's upcoming thrilling project with Netflix, Hypnotic, releases this month and it revolves around a woman suffering from trauma. As she is looking for ways to improve herself, she ends up embroiled in a series of mind games played by her hypnotherapist with an ulterior motive.

Catch Kate Siegel losing control in Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller, Hypnotic, on October 27.

Edited by Danyal Arabi