Who is Melissa McCarthy's husband? Inside 'The Starling' actress' fun marriage

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone know a thing or two about being in a happy marriage. The couple have been together for 16 years now. Earlier this year, The Starling star shared a hilarious Instagram video outlining tips for "happiness." In it, she wrote:

"The real key(s) to happiness: Step one - marry your weird best friend. Step two - always, and I mean always, have a plethora of wigs in your home."

In the short clip, Melissa McCarthy and Falcone danced with wigs and oversized sunglasses on.

How did Melissa McCarthy meet her husband?

It's a match made in heaven, apparently. They first met and hit it off at a comedy writing class at The Groundlings Theater & School in Los Angeles in 1998. Ever since then, their lives have been eventful, to say the least.

The two have acted together in films, attended talk shows arm-in-arm, built an empire (Their combined net worth is reportedly $92 million) and had two beautiful kids: Vivian and Georgette.

Sharing their experiences as a married couple on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the two spoke about how they have been on the same page since day one.

Melissa McCarthy said of their first meeting:

"I immediately was like, 'Oh, he's strange. I like him.' And we were friends from, like, day one."

Balancing marriage and work has been a cakewalk

Although the couple is known for their roles in Bridesmaids, very few are aware that it was Gilmore Girls where the two shared the screen for the first time. While Melissa McCarthy shot to fame with her portrayal of Sookie St. James, Falcone appeared in a guest role in the famed series.

That was not the end of their collaboration. They went on to work on a few films, of which the most memorable one remains Life of the Party, in which McCarthy plays a middle-aged divorced mother who goes back to school to complete her graduation.

Talking to US Weekly about directing his wife in a love scene with Luke Benward, he said it was "tricky" but they got it done:

"And Luke [Benward, who plays McCarthy’s love interest] is such a sweet guy, he would like go in and be like, ‘Happy Anniversary!’ And he is such a sweetheart that it was alright, but tricky! Tricky!"

Also Read

Melissa McCarthy will next be seen in Netflix's The Starling, which is scheduled to release on Friday, September 24.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee