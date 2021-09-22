Who is Marika Dominczyk? All about Scott Foley's wife as he comments on former short-lived marriage to Jennifer Garner 

On September 20, Grey's Anatomy star Scott Foley commented on his brief marriage to Love Simon star Jennifer Garner on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live show.

During the show, Andy asked Scott Foley about dating any "young starlet", to which Foley recalled his relationship with Jennifer Garner.

Foley said,

"I got married during Felicity. It was a short-lived marriage."

The 49-year-old star further added,

"We were together for a total of about five years...I downplay that because my wife's right behind me."

Scott Foley also commented that his current wife, Marika Dominczyk, was sitting behind him during the radio show and was enjoying Foley's awkward answers.

He iterated,

"We're speaking about this with my current wife behind me and she's laughing. She's really enjoying the squirming that I'm doing."

Who is Scott Foley's wife, Marika Dominczyk?

After Scott's marriage to Jennifer Garner ended in 2004 (after almost four years), she married Ben Affleck in 2005. Scott Foley married his current wife, Marika, in 2007.

Marika Dominczyk is a Polish-American actress best known for her appearance on Grey's Anatomy from the 13th season onwards as Dr. Eliza Minnick. The actress is around 41 years old and was born in 1980's Poland. She emigrated to the US when she was young, along with her parents and two sisters.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin star is also the younger sister of actress Dagmara Domińczyk, known for her role as Carolina in Succession. Marika's father is a former Polish politician and was one of the leaders of the Polish Solidarity movement.

Marika Dominczyk started her acting career on a short-lived budget TV series called The $treet, in which she played the role of a hostess. For the next four years, she appeared as a one-time extra character on several TV series and movies.

In 2004, Marika booked her first recurring role as Anna, the nanny in the TV series titled, The Help. This followed multiple roles for recurring characters in TV shows, leading to Marika Dominczyk's appearance on Grey's Anatomy from 2016 to 2017. Marika has around 29 acting credits to date.

Brief relationship timeline of Marika Dominczyk and Scott Foley

It has been reported that Marika and Scott met on the set of The Help. Foley was 32 when Marika was 24 at the time. After two years of being in a relationship, the two got engaged in 2006. A year later, Marika and Scott privately tied the knot in June 2007 in Hawaii. The pair have a daughter, Malina (born in November 2009), and two sons, Keller (born in April 2012) and Konrad (born in November 2014).

Marika Dominczyk and Scott Foley have been married for 14 years.

