Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating? "Bennifer" seemingly confirm romance as duo are spotted kissing on a yacht

After weeks of speculation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to have sealed their relationship with a kiss.

Lopez shared a few photos where she was seen in a pink and orange stringed bikini, a colorful floral beach coverup and a straw hat on July 24th on Instagram while celebrating her 52nd birthday. Ben and Jennifer were seen kissing in the last picture in the lineup. The caption reads:

“5 2 … what it do ….,”

This is the first time that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have shared something about their newfound love. The popular faces grabbed the headlines when they started dating during the early 2000s. They got engaged in 2002 but ended it in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship

The start of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship can be traced back to 2002. They appeared in the film Gigli, which received a negative response from the critics and did not do well at the box office. The lead actors fell for each other on the sets of the film.

The well-known singer decided to do another film with Ben Affleck. Affleck proposed to Jennifer with a ring which was a 6.1-carat pink solitaire. Ben was then seen in Jennifer’s iconic “Jenny From the Block” video.

The couple were seen at the premiere of Gigli. But they postponed their wedding date through an official statement mentioning the excessive media attention surrounding the wedding. They felt that they were compromising the happiest day of their lives.

Later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stated that they had separated with no reason being mentioned. Lopez then married Marc Anthony and split from him five months later. Affleck started dating Jennifer Garner at the same time. They tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Jennifer and Marc’s divorce was finalized in 2014. Jennifer started dating Casper Smart in 2011. In an interview with HuffPost Live, the singer said that she has no regrets about Ben.

Lopez broke up with Smart in 2016 and she began dating A-Rod in 2017. Ben Affleck and Jen Garner’s divorce was finalized in 2018. Ben later broke up with Lindsay Shookus. Lopez and A-Rod then got engaged in 2019. Ben Affleck started dating Ana de Armas in 2020 and they were seen vacationing in Cuba.

Ben and Ana separated in January 2021 followed by Jennifer and A-Rod’s split after four months. Ben Affleck then complimented Jennifer Lopez for her May 2021 InStyle cover story. They were then seen together on multiple occasions and went on a trip to Montana.

Page Six says that Lopez and Affleck’s reunion was planned to happen in a controlled manner. The couple’s pictures making out at dinner were published by Page Six. The couple recently went on a trip to Universal Studios with their kids. Since they have made their relationship official, hopefully, the future has something good in store for them.

Edited by Gautham Balaji