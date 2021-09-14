Who is Kate Hudson engaged to? Relationship with 35-year old Danny Fujikawa explored

Kate Hudson is officially engaged to longtime beau Danny Fujikawa. The actress took to Instagram to announce the engagement, posting a photo in which the couple can be seen cuddling atop a mountain while taking a selfie.

The Almost Famous star sported a beautiful ring in the picture. Danny Fujikawa’s stepsisters also commented on the photo. Erin Foster wrote:

"Finally we are officially sisters!!"

Meanwhile, Sara Foster shared:

"Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people."

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa have reportedly been friends for 15 years. The actress is also bestfriends with his stepsisters. The duo started dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in 2018.

The Golden Globe Award winner also has two children from her previous relationships. She shares son Ryder with former husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy.

Who is Kate Hudson’s new fiancé, Danny Fujikawa?

Danny Fujikawa is a singer and musician (Image via Instagram/swimswammyslippyslappy)

Danny Fujikawa is an American singer and musician. He was previously associated with the LA-based band Chief. He studied at New York University and formed the band during college days with his brother, Michael Fujikawa and bandmates, Evan Koga and Mike Moonves.

The 35-year-old came under the limelight after he started dating Kate Hudson. According to the US Weekly, the Bride Wars actress previously called Danny "the best man”:

“My cute man. He’s the best!... He’s a good man.”

Kate Hudson’s parents are also reportedly fond of her fiancé. Her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, gushed about her soon to be son-in-law while speaking to Entertainment Tonight:

“He’s a great guy. Yeah, he’s very special actually.”

Hudson’s stepfather, actor Kurt Russell, commented:

“I always approve. Kate brings good guys.”

Danny previously served as a vocalist and guitarist for Chief. He went on to launch his own record label called Lightwave Records with Mirror’s Chris Acosta in 2013.

He also composed the music for the 2016 film Burt & Bart. He even lent his voice for 2009’s Noisemakers on Noisevox and the 2017 dramedy Scumbag.

A look into Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s relationship

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa (Image via Getty Images)

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing outside Juice Crafters in L.A. in 2017. That same year they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Goldie Hawn starrer Snatched.

The duo also went on a vacation to Cambodia. On December 2017, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star took to Instagram to mark her first date anniversary with Danny:

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!

She mentioned that the pair initially went for a hike that surprisingly turned into their first date:

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter.”

The following year the Fabletics founder announced that the couple are expecting their first child together through a video from the gender reveal party. They welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in October 2018.

The pair also quarantined together last year. During a 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kate Hudson mentioned:

"There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now. He's just the best."

Also Read

The couple finally got engaged earlier this month after five years of being in a relationship. However, no news about their wedding has been revealed so far, and it remains to be seen when the pair will walk down the aisle.

Edited by Siddharth Satish