How to watch 'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas'? Release date, trailer and more

Zoey and her musical self is back just in time for Christmas with Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

Created by Austin Winsberg, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is a standalone story about Zoey, the titular protagonist, after her father, Mitch's death. She feels lost and attempts to recreate the magic of Christmas to give her family the holiday celebration her father would've wanted. The film will address the season 2 cliffhangers of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

When is 'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' expected to release?

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is expected to be released on 1 December 2021, exclusively on The Roku Channel. Fans of the original series can look forward to seeing the cast return for the film - Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart and Peter Gallagher.

Other stars include Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis and Bernadette Peters.

The official synopsis for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas reads:

"On her first holiday without her father, Zoey wants to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do."

Check out the trailer for 'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas'

The trailer for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas was released earlier this month and revealed Zoey and Mo singing It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year in the middle of the mall.

After Season 2's cliffhanger, it is also clear that Zoey's boyfriend, Max, now has her powers to hear people's inner thoughts and desires through music.

According to creator Austin Winsberg:

"It's all I want, more Zoey's! I can't wait for you to see it. When it all went down, it was really surprising, gut-wrenching, devastating, and the fans were incredible with that 'Save Zoey's Playlist' campaign. I definitely feel like so much of this happening is because of the fans, and I definitely tried to honor the fans and what I thought the fans would want to see a lot in the movie."

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas exclusively on The Roku Channel from 1 December 2021. In addition to the movie, all episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are also available to stream.

