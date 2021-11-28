'Dynasty' Season 5 cast list: Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, and others star in The CW show

The Carringtons are back just in time for the holidays with a brand new season of Dynasty.

The show is a reboot of the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name and follows the rich yet dramatic lives of the Carringtons and the Colbys as they fight over fortune and control.

Dynasty is developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, with Jeffrey Downer, Jenna Richman, and Kevin A. Garnett as its producers.

'Dynasty' ensemble cast

Dynasty's Season 5 is all set to premiere exclusively on CW from December 20. The upcoming season will pick up from Fallon's showdown with Eva and the uncertain future of Alexis after Adam gets her arrested. The season's premiere on Netflix is still unclear.

Although there has been a lot of recasting for Alexis Carrington and Cristal Flores, the upcoming season will be seeing the same faces as season 4, with a few new additions as well.

Here's a look at the leading cast of CW's upcoming season of Dynasty.

Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington

American actress and singer Elizabeth Gillies is known for her work in films and shows like The Black Donnellys, Victorious, S*x & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Dynasty, Killing Daddy, Animal, Vacation, Arizona, and for voicing Daphne in Nickelodeon's Winx Club. She made her debut as a singer in Victorious with 'Give It Up', also releasing other songs like 'You Don't Know Me' and 'Take a Hint'.

Gillies will be seen reprising her role as Fallon Carrington in the 1980's reboot Dynasty for its fifth season.

Grant Show as Blake Carrington

Father Carrington, aka Blake, portrayed by American actor Grant Show, is best known for his work in Melrose Place as Jake Hanson, The Girl Next Door, Born to Race, The Possession, and the soap opera reboot Dynasty, amongst many other TV and film appearances.

Show will be seen reprising his character Blake Carrington in the fifth season of CW's Dynasty.

Daniella Alonso as Cristal Carrington

Daniella Alonso, an American actress and former fashion model, is known for her work in The Hills Have Eyes 2, Wrong Turn 2: Dead End, Revolution, The Night Shift, Animal Kingdom and for portraying the role of Cristal Flores in the third season of prime time soap opera, Dynasty.

Alonso will be reprising her role in the upcoming season of Dynasty.

Dynasty's upcoming season will also star Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de La Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, and Adam Huber. Season 5, however, will not star Alan Dale but will have Eliza Bennett joining the cast.

Catch Dynasty Season 5 exclusively on CW from December 20. The previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by R. Elahi