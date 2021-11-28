Who is the richest actor on 'And Just Like That...'? Inside rumored net worth and salaries

It's time to dust off Manolos and hoard Cosmopolitans because Carrie Bradshaw is back with And Just Like That...

The reprisal, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, will follow their journey from their 30s to their 50s as they navigate this transition. The show is somewhat a future version of S** and the City with a total of 10 episodes.

Let's take a look at the net worth and salaries of the leading ladies of And Just Like That...

Rumored net worth of the stars from And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker's net worth

S** and the City may have given viewers the best show ever but it also gave Carrie a whole lot of recognition and money. Actress Sarah Jessica Parker's total net worth is said to be $150 million and she reportedly used to earn Up to $3.2 million per episode for S** and the City. The movies, S** and the City and S** and the City 2, got her earning $15 million and $20 million respectively.

Currently, she is said to be making over $1 million per episode for And Just Like That..., equal to the other characters of the show but back then, she definitely earned way more than the others.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, SJP earned around $50 million for the first three seasons of the HBO show and later $3.2 million per episode for seasons 4 to 6.

Kristin Davis' net worth

Coming to the beloved Charlotte a.k.a. Kristin Davis, whose S** and the City salary was up to $350,000 per episode. Her current net worth is $35 million. As for And Just Like That... she is earning $10 million which is a lucrative deal as she wasn't getting paid this much before.

The S** and the City movies got her $2 million and $4 million which is again way less than what SJP made. Being the literal main character really has its perks.

Cynthia Nixon's net worth

Actress Cynthia Nixon, whose S** and the City salary is unknown, has a net worth of $25 million. There is no such information on her past salary but it is assumed that she made at least the same as Kristin while playing Miranda for both the show and the films.

Cynthia is earning at least a million for the upcoming revival, although the exact figures are unknown. The only reason SJP was paid way more than others, according to producer/writer Michael Patrick King, was:

"The show doesn’t exist if Sarah Jessica wasn’t the blonde star of the show, that’s number one. Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theater actress—and their contracts reflected that status."

This makes Sarah Jessica Parker the richest out of the entire main cast of S** and the City as well as And Just Like That...

Teaser trailer for And Just Like That...

The official teaser for And Just Like That... dropped earlier this month. The show will arrive on 9 December 2021. The original cast of S** and the City can be spotted in the revival, but without Kim Cattrall.

The official synopsis for And Just Like That... reads:

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch And Just Like That..., available to stream on HBO Max from 9 December 2021 with the previous seasons of S** and the City available to watch on the platform as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul