Who is the richest actor on 'This is Us'? Inside rumored net worth and salaries

This is Us is a heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles, and their wonderful parents. It is one of the highest-rated and critically acclaimed broadcast drama series of the past decade. The sixth and final season of This is Us debuts on January 4. The cast of NBC’s This Is Us plays a close-knit family and, after five and a half years together, they have become close off-screen too.

The American family drama’s main adult cast has had pay raises on account of the show's popularity and its approach to the show's final season. A $2 million cash bonus was paid to each of the seven original cast members. On that note, here is a look at the cast members with the highest net worth.

Mandy Moore's net worth

This is Us actress Mandy Moore, net worth $14 million, has the highest net worth among cast members. Moore's salary per episode of This is Us is $250,000 and she makes $4.5 million per year in an 18-episode season.

In early 2017, Moore and her husband Goldsmith purchased a $2.56 million midcentury modern home in Pasadena. The 3,351 square foot house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms has a backyard with a pool and sweeping views of the San Gabriel Valley. Moore renovated the house to restore the original midcentury modern details lost in the 1990s renovation prior to their purchase.

Milo Ventimiglia comes up second

Following Moore, Ventimiglia comes up second with a net worth of $12 million. He also received $250,000 per episode for starring in This is Us. Ventimiglia has a passion for cars, especially vintage ones. His Instagram account is filled with images of classic automobiles. Ventimiglia has an old wagon Cadillac and a 1967 Chevelle, which he even used as a prop in This is Us. He recently bought a new luxury, Audi.

Sterling K. Brown and his net worth

Brown is an American actor who has a net worth of $10 million. He received $250,000 per episode in This is Us. Though the actor has amassed quite a fortune, he likes to live a moderate life without much luxury.

Chrissy Metz's net worth

Chrissy Metz is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $7 million. She is best known for starring as Kate Pearson on the television series This Is Us, for which she received $250,000 per episode. In May 2019, Metz purchased a house in the Tarzana neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California. She spent $1.62 million on the new abode, which was initially built-in in 1966.

What is Justin Hartley's net worth?

Justin Hartley from This is Us is worth $7 million. The This is Us star likes the suburban San Fernando Valley neighborhood so much that he has invested in another place. Hartley has invested nearly $1.3 million for the new three-bedroom, two-bath bungalow. This is his second modern farmhouse-style mansion in Encino.

When will 'This is Us' premiere?

NBC has announced the return of This is Us for its sixth and final season and released a trailer for the same. Season 6 of This is Us will premiere on January 4, 2022, and run for 18 episodes.

