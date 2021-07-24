What is Mandy Moore's Net Worth? Exploring the "This is Us" star's fortune as she grabs headlines by scaling Mount Baker 

Mandy Moore succeeded in climbing Mount. Baker after her failed attempt two years prior. The “This Is Us” star was accompanied by two of her climbing partners. One of her climbing partners included Melissa Arnot Reid, the first American woman to scale up and down Mount Everest without an auxiliary oxygen supply.

In 2019, Mandy tried to scale Mount Baker with the same partners but failed at around 1,000 feet from its peak. Their attempt was thwarted by “a giant crevasse.”

Moore, who gave birth to her son August Goldsmith back in February 2021, shared the news of her successful summit on Instagram. The singer-songwriter and actress also had to take breaks to pump her breast milk for her infant son. She further mentioned that it took them four and a half hours to complete the summit.

What Is Mandy Moore’s Net Worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the 37-year-old star is worth around $14 million. Mandy Moore began her career as a singer in the early 1990s. She signed with Epic Records in 1999 and released her debut single, “Candy.” The song went on to peak at #41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Furthermore, “Candy” was a platinum hit, selling more than 500,000 copies in the US alone.

Mandy Moore also toured with bands like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys in 1999. In the same year, she also dropped her debut studio album, “So Real.” The album became a Platinum hit, with over a million US sales and also peaked at 31 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Moore’s repertoire includes further hit albums like “I Wanna Be with You (2000),” which again sold over 500,000 copies in the US. Her self-titled album in 2001, “Mandy Moore,” sold over 1.5 million copies throughout the world.

The Florida native delved into voice-acting with Eddie Murphy's Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001). This was followed by her debut in the 2002 romantic movie, “A Walk to Remember,” where she played the female lead of Jamie Sullivan. The film made around $48 Million worldwide.

Mandy Moore later went on to star in popular movies and TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy (as Mary Portman),” Disney’s “Tangled (2010, where she voiced Rapunzel),” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018, where she reprised the role of Rapunzel again).”

In 2019, the actress received an Emmy nomination for her role as Rebecca Pearson in “This Is Us.”

Mandy also owns a $2.6 Million four-bedroom home in Pasadena, California.

With Moore’s prowess in voice acting and her credits in hit shows, the singer and actress is expected to boost her wealth further with future opportunities.

Edited by Gautham Balaji