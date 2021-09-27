Watch: NBC uses Adele's "Hello" in promo for Tom Brady's first game against Patriots

When the 2021 NFL schedules were released in May, football fans circled the Sunday, October 5 game between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to face his former team, the New England Patriots, for the first time since he left.

While both the Bucs and Patriots are looking to bounce back after being defeated in their respective games this weekend, it seems that NBC's Sunday Night Football wants to add even more drama to the already anticipated game.

NBC's Sunday Night promo adds more drama to Brady's return to New England

On Sunday night during the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup, NBC debuted a promo for next Sunday night's game, which is the usual practice but, this promo was definitely much different than others. The promo features Adele's hit song "Hello" and shows glimpses of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and highlights from both the Buccaneers and Patriots games.

George Balekji @GeorgeBalekji Adele x Tom Brady is the perfect promo I never knew I needed. Adele x Tom Brady is the perfect promo I never knew I needed. https://t.co/cNarbpBdlM

The promo begins with the words "The Return". NBC used specific lines to build up the drama, such as "Hello from the other side" showing Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. The short commercial is very strategic in lines and clips and immediately catches the viewers attention to cause even more build up to the primetime showdown.

The game, which has been sold out for months, is sure to be one of the most televised this season. And it appears that NBC wants to play off of that and ensure that they get the viewers.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 this season after a disappointing road game loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Brady threw for 432 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown.

Now Brady and the Bucs will turn their sights to another road game in familiar territory for the quarterback.

The New England Patriots are in a different chapter. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has shown signs that he could be the quarterback of the future for the franchise, but still has a few things to brush up on. The Patriots are now 1-2 on the season after losing 28-13 to the Saints. Jones threw for 270 passing yards and one touchdown, but it's the three interceptions and timing that the rookie needs to work on.

So who will win "The Return" game, the Bucs or Pats? And will it be worth the hype?

