'And Just Like That...' cast list: Sarah Jessica Parker leads in HBO Max series

Everyone's favorite columnist, Carrie Bradshaw, is back and this time with a new perspective in And Just Like That...

The original show, Sex and the City, was directed by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's column of the same title. The magic continues with HBO Max's reprisal, And Just Like That... which is somewhat a fast forward version of the story and is said to follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate life and friendship from their 30s to their 50s.

Viewers should get ready to see Carrie's fabulous rent-stabilised apartment and a New York City setting once again.

'And Just Like That...' synopsis and ensemble cast

The teaser trailer for And Just Like That... was released earlier this month, sending all Sex and the City fans into a frenzy. The revival is set to release on December 9, exclusively on HBO Max. It will have a total of 10 episodes and unfortunately everyone's favorite character, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, will not be joining the show.

The official synopsis for And Just Like That... reads:

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Here's a look at the leading ladies of HBO Max's And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

American actress Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw on the 1998 HBO series Sex and the City, later reprising her role in the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. Her other notable works include Footloose, Honeymoon in Vegas, Hocus Pocus, Failure to Launch, Did You Hear About the Morgans? and New Year's Eve, among others.

Sarah is also a fashion designer and owns her own footwear line called SJP Collections, popular for its very Carrie Bradshaw-like stilettos. She will be reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming 10-episode revival of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That...

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Kristin Davis is an American actress and producer known for playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO series Sex and the City, also reprising her role later in the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. In addition to the popular series, Kristin is known for her work in Melrose Place, The Shaggy Dog, Couples Retreat, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and Deck the Halls and more.

Kirstin will be seen reprising her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the upcoming reprisal series, And Just Like That...

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

American actress and liberal activist Cynthia Nixon is known for her portrayal of Miranda Hobbes in the 1998 HBO series Sex and the City, later reprising her role in the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. Her other notable works include Amadeus, James White, A Quiet Passion, Warm Springs, Ratched, Too Big to Fail and Killing Reagan.

Cynthia has also been an advocate for LGBT rights in the United States, particularly the right to same-sex marriage, and met her wife in 2002 at a gay rights rally.

She will be seen reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes in the upcoming revival of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... will also see reprisals from stars like Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Alexa Swinton, Cree Cicchino, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Bobby Lee along with Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman, Sara Ramirez, Isaac Cole Powell, Brenda Vaccaro, Ivan Hernandez, Christopher Jackson, Julie Halston and LeRoy McClain.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stream And Just Like That... on HBO Max from December 9 and dive back into the world of Carrie Bradshaw. Sex and the City, with all its seasons, is also available to stream on the platform.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider