Willie Garson's son pays heartfelt tribute as 'Sex and the City' star passes away at 57

Willie Garson has died recently at the age of 57. His close friends revealed the news and celebrities paid tribute to the popular actor on social media.

The actor’s son Nathen paid a tribute to his father on Instagram and added some shots of his father in a post along with a video where Garson was playing the trombone.

Nathen wrote that he is proud of his father and was happy that he shared so many adventures with him. He added that his father was the toughest, funniest and smartest person he has ever known.

Willie Garson became a fan favorite on the HBO series Sex and the City, where he played the role of Stanford Blatch, a gay socialite and Sarah Jessica Parker’s BFF.

Sources say that Willie Garson had been battling cancer for a long time, although the cause of his death is still unknown.

Willie Garson’s relationship with his son Nathen

Nathen was adopted by Willie Garson in 2009, when he was seven and a half years old.

In an interview with People, the Freaky Friday actor said that both of them wanted the adoption.

In another interview with Ilyssa Panitz, Garson mentioned that he was in his mid-40s and was bored with himself. However, he started to have some fun once Nathan came into his life.

The father-son duo had a similar passion for food and travel. Nathen once said that he used to lovingly call his father Willie.

They also play cards and tennis, and watch movies together. Their relationship was so fulfilling that Willie Garson did not feel the need to fall in love again.

Willie Garson in brief

William Garson Paszamant was born on 20 February 1964. The actor was well-known for his appearances on Sex and the City, White Collar and Little Manhattan.

He was Jewish and completed his graduation from Highland Park High School in 1982. He then received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theater in 1985 from Wesleyan University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale Drama School.

He was a part of over 75 films and more than 300 episodes of several TV series. Willie Garson also made a cameo appearance in the end credits of the slapstick comedy film Jackass Number Two.

