Who was Anthony Johnson? Tributes pour in as actor best known as Ezal from 'Friday' dies at 55

Well-known actor Anthony Johnson recently passed away at the age of 55. In an interview with TMZ, his nephew said he was found dead in a Los Angeles store earlier this month and taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The cause of death has not been revealed until now. Official statements from friends and family members are still awaited.

Fans pay tribute as Anthony Johnson passes away at age 55

Fans paid tribute to the actor on Twitter as soon as the news broke.

C.J. @MrBucNRight Damn not Comedian Anthony "AJ" Johnson....😢😢RIP Ezal Damn not Comedian Anthony "AJ" Johnson....😢😢RIP Ezal https://t.co/q2XPP8tUIJ

Gimmie my money Old Lady Punk!!! @classy_cutie03 R.I.P Anthony Johnson (AJ Johnson).❤🙏🏾❤🙏🏾 Extremely hilarious individual without trying. One of my favorite clips of him. R.I.P Anthony Johnson (AJ Johnson).❤🙏🏾❤🙏🏾 Extremely hilarious individual without trying. One of my favorite clips of him. https://t.co/q4vJuRlsyA

Blanco Tarantino TV @BlancoTarantino Actor/comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson has passed away at the age of 56. AJ was best known for his roles in movies such as Friday, The Players Club & I Got The Hook Up. Condolences go out to his family and friends. No confirmation yet on the cause of his death. Actor/comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson has passed away at the age of 56. AJ was best known for his roles in movies such as Friday, The Players Club & I Got The Hook Up. Condolences go out to his family and friends. No confirmation yet on the cause of his death. https://t.co/iYKI8BhWML

NUFF @nuffsaidny RIP Anthony Johnson, best known for his role as Ezal from Friday, films like I Got The Hook Up, BAPS, and Player’s Club. Here’s a clip of AJ Johnson on Def Comedy Jam.



RIP Anthony Johnson, best known for his role as Ezal from Friday, films like I Got The Hook Up, BAPS, and Player’s Club. Here’s a clip of AJ Johnson on Def Comedy Jam.



Mrs. Beebody 🐝 @MrsBeebody RIP Anthony Johnson a.ka. AJ Johnson. He was a funny comedian and has been in a lot of memorable roles. Remember he was Shenana boyfriend La Fonne on Martin RIP Anthony Johnson a.ka. AJ Johnson. He was a funny comedian and has been in a lot of memorable roles. Remember he was Shenana boyfriend La Fonne on Martin https://t.co/tRUffW9tKW

tmz.com/2021/09/20/ant… Comedian AJ Johnson from Friday (Ezal) has Died. Comedian AJ Johnson from Friday (Ezal) has Died.



Ron Carthen @rcarthen When you watched Black Movies, Stand-Ups and Black Sitcoms in the 90s and some films in the early 2000s , Anthony Johnson was there. He understood the assignment of his supporting roles and made sure you laughed each time. You will be missed AJ #RIP 🙏🏾 When you watched Black Movies, Stand-Ups and Black Sitcoms in the 90s and some films in the early 2000s , Anthony Johnson was there. He understood the assignment of his supporting roles and made sure you laughed each time. You will be missed AJ #RIP 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4mmYEu4n4R

Supplying Pressure Tv @Supplynpressure Reports from close friends indicate that comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson has passed away Reports from close friends indicate that comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson has passed away https://t.co/9T45wunkJp

2 Black Nerds⚡️ @2BlackNerds Rest In Peace to actor and comedian Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson, who was most notable for his roles in ‘Friday’ and ‘House Party’. He was 55. 🕊 Rest In Peace to actor and comedian Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson, who was most notable for his roles in ‘Friday’ and ‘House Party’. He was 55. 🕊 https://t.co/1FMuQyfgsP

Rod Bridgers @rod_bridgers Man RIP Anthony AJ Johnson.



Ezal was one of the greatest characters in the Friday series.



Sleep well 🙏🏾 Man RIP Anthony AJ Johnson.



Ezal was one of the greatest characters in the Friday series.



Anthony Johnson was a part of several hit films. Rumors say he had planned to make his appearance again in the fourth and final film of the Friday franchise, Last Friday.

Anthony Johnson in brief: Career, personal life, net worth and more

Born on May 5, 1965, Anthony “AJ” Johnson was a popular actor and comedian. He was famous for his role as Ezal on Friday.

He was born in Compton, California, and made his acting debut when he was in his 20s. He was seen as E.Z.E. in House Party in 1990. Following this, he began doing stand-up shows in Los Angeles bars.

Johnson played the role of a drug dealer in Lethal Weapon 3 and Menace II Society. His big break was his appearance as Ezal in the 1995 comedy, Friday.

Actor and comedian Anthony Johnson. (Image via MIZZ_BBW227 and MrBlakeGreen/Twitter)

He was then seen in other films like Panther, The Players Club, I Got The Hook-Up, and more.

Anthony Johnson also appeared in the episodes of shows like The Bold and the Beautiful, Moesha, Malcolm & Eddie, The Jamie Foxx Show, and more.

He was featured in various music videos. He was seen as a parody character of Easy-E, Sleazy-E in Dr. Dre’s Dre Day in 1992 and reprised the role in Real Muthaphuckkin G’s in 1993.

Johnson's current net worth is estimated to be around $100,000, according to the Celebrity Net Worth database. The comedian once suffered a heart attack in 2009 while being on the way to a comedy show but survived.

Anthony Johnson is not active on social media. Apart from that, details related to his personal life remain a mystery, although he was reportedly single. The actor’s father was a stuntman and founder of the Black Stuntmen’s Association.

