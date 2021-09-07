Who was Phil Jerrod? Tributes pour in as "Mock the Week" comedian passes away at 42 

Stand-up comedian Phil Jerrod passed away at the age of 42 following a battle with a rare form of cancer. His agency Off the Kerb confirmed the news on September 4 after he was diagnosed with sarcoma.

The update said that Phil died with his wife at his side and his fans, colleagues, and followers paid their tribute on social media. The statement issued by Off the Kerb says,

“It is with deep sadness we have to announce the death of Phil Jerrod. Phil peacefully passed away at home after a battle with cancer, with his devoted wife Beck by his side.”

Brighton-based comic Angela was the first to pay tribute to the comedian. She shared a photo of herself with the late comedian on Twitter and said that she bid farewell to one of her best friends. She added that he was one of the most loving, funniest, and most creative people she has known.

Coronation Street star Toby Hadoke said that Phil Jerrod was a fine comic with a brilliant sense of humor steeped in intelligence and silliness. He said that Jerrod was a respected and well-liked fellow, and comedy clubs like XS would be poorer without him.

Everything to know about Phil Jerrod

Phil Jerrod started his stand-up career underneath Angus Steakhouse in 2012. At the same time, he failed his PhD and walked out of his job in publishing. Since then, he entertained the audiences with his rants on the problems of modern life that are impossible to understand.

He was awarded the Best Debut Act at the Leicester Comedy Festival in 2015 and took three popular solo shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The comedian went on tour with a few of his comedy heroes and supported Romesh Ranganathan on his massive UK tour in 2016. He even accompanied Seann Walsh and Angela Barnes on their national tours.

Apart from performing on stage, Phil Jerrod also wrote for popular radio and television shows like The Now Show, The News Quiz, and Mock The Week. He has a huge following for his podcast Crash Bang Wallop, wi around 100,000 downloads since its launch in 2018.

