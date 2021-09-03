How did Joan Washington die? Richard E. Grant pays emotional tribute to his wife of 35 years as she passes away at 71

Joan Washington, wife of Richard E. Grant, is no more. Joan died on the evening of September 2. The popular actor shared a video of him and his wife dancing on Twitter and wrote,

“ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

The caption was followed by a few broken heart emojis. Tributes started to pour in on social media as soon as the news broke and comedians David Baddiel, Sarah Millican and Dawn French expressed their grief. The pair tied the knot in 1986 and have a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom.

Everything about Richard E. Grant’s wife

Richard E. Grant’s wife, Joan Washington, was a voice coach. They met when she taught an accent session at an acting school in 1982. She worked with several stars when they prepared for movies and television shows.

The 71-year-old was well-known for her work on The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Crimson Peak and Red Sparrow. Richard E. Grant once said that he never considered getting married until he met Washington. After spending six weeks apart while visiting his family in South Africa, he realized he wanted to make a commitment to her.

The Logan actor said that his parents got divorced when he was 11 and it had such an impact on his life that he never thought about getting married. He thought that by putting it out of his mind, he could avoid his life being carved in two.

Joan Washington recently passed away on September 2. Richard E. Grant paid tribute on social media, but the cause of death remains a mystery for now. Other popular actors and fans also expressed the loss they felt over her death. The details related to Joan’s funeral remain unknown for now and other family members have not yet commented about it.

