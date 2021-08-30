How much is Ed Asner worth? Exploring the 7-time Emmy award-winning actor's fortune as he passes away at 91

Emmy award-winning actor Ed Asner is no more. He died recently at the age of 91, and the news was confirmed by his family through his Twitter account on the morning of August 29. The statement reads,

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Ed Asner, legendary actor and voice of Carl from "Up," has passed away at 91.



The Good Wife actor is survived by his four children – twins Matthew and Liza, daughter Kate and son Charles. Following his death, popular celebrities paid their tribute on social media. His final project was Cobra Kai, where he played the role of the wicked stepfather of Johnny Lawrence.

Denis O’Hare paid tribute to Ed Asner by sharing a picture of The Parting Glass, where he worked with him. Mark Hamill also expressed his grief over the loss of the well-known actor. Michael Moore shared an anecdote about his conversation with Ed while paying tribute to the Roots actor.

The net worth of Ed Asner

Born on November 15, 1929, Ed Asner was an actor and president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985. He is well-known for playing the role of Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off, Lou Grant.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Up actor’s net worth was $10 million. It is unknown how much he earned from his projects, but the popularity of his films like Up and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, suggests that his roles were noteworthy and lucrative.

A report by Deadline in 2015 says that the actor earned no salary as the president of the Screen Actors Guild. However, he may have accepted reimbursed expenses that amounted to thousands of dollars.

Ed Asner has been one of the most honored performers in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. He won seven Emmys, among which five were for the role of Lou Grant and the others were for two television miniseries, Rich Man, Poor Man in 1976, and Roots in 1977.

