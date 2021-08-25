What is Honey Boo Boo's net worth in 2021? Popular child actor looks almost unrecognizable in Teen Vogue photoshoot

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was recently featured on Teen Vogue on August 25 before her 16th birthday on August 28. It had a glamorous photoshoot along with a personal interview where Honey Boo Boo got candid about the people in her life that also include June “Mama June” Shannon.

During the conversation, Thompson said that her mother’s struggle with substance abuse had a very hard impact on her family. She said,

“It’s something I’d wish on nobody, for real. When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn’t know where I was going to end up. I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come.”

Alana Thompson has been a public figure since before she was in elementary school—meaning growing up unfolded in front of cameras. Before her 16th birthday, for @TeenVogue, she talked to me about her dreams of being a neonatal nurse, life, & growing up. https://t.co/PNuO9MA7ml — Rainesford Stauffer (@Rainesford) August 25, 2021

Thompson added that her fans expect her to be a little Honey Boo Boo but she has changed a lot over the years. She said that just because she is from the south, people expect her to be all country bumpkin riding on four-wheelers.

She even mentioned that she does not like the way the people of her age are critical of body types that are outside of what is seen as acceptable. She feels that today’s generation is making it worse by talking about body positivity until they see a body they don’t like.

The net worth of Honey Boo Boo

Honey Boo Boo with June Shannon. (Image via Getty Images)

Born on August 28, 2005, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is a reality TV star and child beauty contestant. She became popular after appearing on the TLC reality series Toddlers and Tiaras from 2012 to 2013 which followed several child pageant participants and their families as they got ready for the competition.

As per the data by Celebrity Net Worth, Honey Boo Boo has a net worth of around $400,000. While working on the TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, her family was paid $50,000 for every episode and earned $2.75 million at the end of the show.

After Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Alana Thompson was seen in Mama June: From Not to Hot on TLC from 2017 to 2020. She appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors as a competitor in 2018 and received $50,000 for the series. Paired with Tristan Ianiero, they got eliminated in the fourth week. She has appeared on other shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Steve Harvey, The Doctors, and more.

Honey Boo Boo was featured in the 10 Most Fascinating People of 2012 and her family was seen competing against the cast of Cake Boss on Family Feud in 2013. Her parents separated in 2014 and after her father married Jennifer Lamb in 2017, she accompanied him down the aisle.

