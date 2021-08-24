What is Kathy Hochul's net worth? New York's first female governor's salary explored as she officially replaces Andrew Cuomo

Kathy Hochul is now the Governor of New York and was sworn in on August 24. It happened two weeks after former governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation. Cuomo was forced to step down following mounting public pressure given the multiple scandals he is embroiled in.

Kathy Hochul commented on the allegations against Cuomo through some tweets on August 3. She wrote,

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace and certainly not in public service. The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward. No one is above the law.”

In her first remarks as governor-in-waiting on August 11, Hochul stiff-armed Cuomo and promised to ditch his aides tied to unethical practices, as revealed in state Attorney General Letitia James’ report.

Kathy Hochul's net worth

Born on August 27, 1958, Kathy Hochul is a lawyer and politician, currently serving as the 57th governor of New York. She was the lieutenant governor from 2015 to 2021. Hochul has now become the first woman to serve as New York’s governor.

According to exactnetworth.com, Kathy’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. The bulk of her assets are tied to investments in commercial banks. She received a salary of $209,903 as of the lieutenant governor of New York.

Kathy Hochul was a lawyer and legislative aide and served as a member of the Hamburg Town Board from 1994 to 2007. She is the founder of Kathleen Mary House, a transitional home for women and kids. The house was founded to support the victims of domestic violence, and Hochul is also the co-founder of the Village Action coalition.

She won the four-candidate special election in 2011 that aimed to fill the vacant position following Republican Chris Lee’s resignation. This made her the first Democrat representing New York’s 26th congressional district in 40 years and serve as U.S. representative from 2011 to 2013.

In 2012, Kathy Hochul was defeated for reelection to Congress by Erie County Executive Chris Collins after the district’s boundaries and demographics changed during the decennial reapportionment process.

