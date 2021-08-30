Who was Marcus Birks? Vaccine skeptic passes away at 40 due to COVID

Vaccine hesitant singer Marcus Birks passed away in the hospital because of COVID-19. The Staffordshire native, 40, died on August 27.

His wife, Lis Birks, described him as a selfless and proud man in a heartbreaking Instagram post. She wrote:

“The pain I feel writing this is unbearable, my heart has been ripped out, my soul and world completely and utterly shattered. I made him a promise that I will tell our baby boy everyday how much he loves him, how special he is and how he would have been/is the best dad a son could ever wish for.”

We all know *precisely* who radicalised these poor souls. They will be still on here, in print and even on air tomorrow... https://t.co/A1n5Re9H5M — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 29, 2021

Mrs. Birks said that her husband was rarely ill, so he was not worried about COVID. He even added information on the Covid vaccine that had been skewed by social media and conspiracy theorists.

In an interview with the BBC in August, Marcus Birks said that “if you have not been ill, then you don’t think you are going to get ill, and so you should listen to the stuff.”

Birks was at the intensive care unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

DJ Dario G paid his tribute on Twitter and said that Marcus made everyone his best friend. He even launched a campaign to get a song performed by Marcus and his wife Lis under the name The Cameleonz back into the charts.

Everything to know about Marcus Birks

Marcus Birks with his friends (Image via Marcus Birks/Instagram)

Marcus Birks was from Staffordshire and a musician in the group Cappella along with his wife, Lis Birks. The couple toured with the band, and he even appeared on the first series of the TV program, Bad Lads Army, and earned the Best Recruit Award for the same.

The musician did not take the COVID-19 vaccine but requested the public not to repeat his mistake. Lis Birks said that her husband had changed his mind about the vaccine and was going to tell his family to get the shot after falling ill.

Marcus Birks spoke to the BBC and said that when someone feels like they can’t get enough breath, it is the scariest feeling in the world. The musician said that he was ignorant towards the vaccine and spoke from the hospital that he would tell his family to get the vaccine and anyone he sees.

All close friends of Marcus and his wife paid their tribute to him and described him as a caring, loyal, selfless, and proud man.

Also read: “Rigged scorecard” — Twitter reacts with hilarious Jake Paul memes after he wins despite almost getting knocked out by Tyron Woodley

Edited by Ravi Iyer