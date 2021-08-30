Who was Lee Scratch Perry? Tributes pour in as Jamaican reggae legend passes away at 85

Jamaican record producer Lee Scratch Perry recently passed away at 85. According to Jamaican media, he died in a hospital in Lucea, Northern Jamaica. The country's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, sent his condolences to the family.

Apart from his music, Lee Scratch Perry was known for his eternally youthful and chaotic dress sense and mythical statements about himself. He once claimed that he is an alien from outer space, where he lives, and is only a visitor on Earth.

Reggae DJ David Rodigan also paid his tribute to Perry and said that "the music world had lost one of its most enigmatic creators and an amazing and incomparable phenomenon. Their sonic sound waves had transformed our lives."

Novelist Hari Kunzru called him one of the greatest artists of any medium in the last 50 years. The famous singer's fans also paid tribute on Twitter.

Rest in music to one of the gods of music, Lee Scratch Perry 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/Q2OBRHgVb2 — Kehinde 🇳🇬 (@kalonge93) August 29, 2021

A day in the life..



RIP Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry.. pic.twitter.com/ZI4LOGbrqK — Vinny M (@MVinny69) August 29, 2021

Pioneer.

Legend.

Genius.



Rest in Power Lee 'Scratch' Perry.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BMQIpyLcGI — She Stookie (@SincerelyWizana) August 29, 2021

We give thanks for the wonderous life of Lee "Scratch" Perry... the ORIGINAL UPSETTER.



"I grew up with revolution in my brain, revolution in my leg, and revolution in my head"~ Lee "Scratch" Perry



JAH LIVE🇯🇲💚💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Vme5phrHPt — Tuff Gong (@TuffGongINTL) August 29, 2021

I tire of the trope that genius rides shotgun with madness, but few people were as weird or cast as long a shadow as Lee Perry. His records were shocking and became talismans for anybody who ever tried to manifest the sound in their head.

Requiescat. https://t.co/MpGpT6W2cc — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) August 29, 2021

Never gonna see another one like this again.



Lee Scratch Perry, rest well. pic.twitter.com/ivv5s6Gzfp — Lukewarm Skywalker (@flatbammy) August 29, 2021

RIP Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry (20 Mar 1936-29 Aug 2021) Legendary Jamaican Music Producer & Innovator, b Rainford Hugh Perry, in Kendal, Hanover. Dub pioneer; early adopter of remixing &studio effects to create new instrumental/vocal versions of existing tracks. Changed music forever. pic.twitter.com/vRgHSuCPDo — Wayne Chen (@wcchen) August 29, 2021

Lee “Scratch” Perry



The most innovative producer to emerge from Jamaica. A music pioneer. A style icon. A legend. Rest well✨ pic.twitter.com/ZAXZE14jrW — IG: BootlegRocstar (@RebLRocR) August 29, 2021

One final wave from the creative genius LEE SCRATCH PERRY🔥



He died this morning in Jamaica at the age of 85 years old. Eccentric to the end, he most definitely did music & life his way. RIP #LeeScratchPerry #ENEWSCHAT pic.twitter.com/mSlCmU5SGq — Sound Chat Radio (@IrishandChin) August 29, 2021

Just a reminder that Lee "Scratch" Perry is one of the reasons we have dubstep and drum and bass today. RIP https://t.co/gXNqdyG0GP — Gem (@Gem_Acid) August 29, 2021

Beastie Boys' Mike D sent his love and respect to Perry's family and loved ones and the people he influenced with his pioneering spirit and work. He added that they are grateful to have been inspired by, worked on, and collaborated with Perry.

Lee Scratch Perry's cause of death remains a mystery

Lee "Scratch" Perry's cause of death remains undisclosed (Image via Getty Images)

Jamaican media has confirmed the death of Lee Scratch Perry, but the cause of death has not yet been revealed. His family members and friends have also not given any official statement or mentioned how the popular artist died.

It is unknown if there are any plans for a funeral. Considering the situation, his family needs privacy for now, and things will get revealed once they get normal.

Lee "Scratch" Perry, the wildly influential Jamaican singer and producer who pushed the boundaries of reggae and shepherded dub, has died at the age of 85 by @maggydonaldsonhttps://t.co/d1TvnyJF4e — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 29, 2021

Born in March 1936, Lee Scratch Perry was a record producer and singer known for his innovative studio techniques and production style. He worked with and produced for several artists like Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin, The Congos, and more.

Lee Scratch Perry, along with his wife and two children, were residents of Switzerland. He had four other children in other parts of the world.

He was the third child of Ina Davis and Henry Perry. His parents were laborers, and his father later became a professional dancer.

