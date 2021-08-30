Who was Lee Scratch Perry? Tributes pour in as Jamaican reggae legend passes away at 85

Jamaican record producer Lee Scratch Perry recently passed away at 85. According to Jamaican media, he died in a hospital in Lucea, Northern Jamaica. The country's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, sent his condolences to the family.
Apart from his music, Lee Scratch Perry was known for his eternally youthful and chaotic dress sense and mythical statements about himself. He once claimed that he is an alien from outer space, where he lives, and is only a visitor on Earth.
Reggae DJ David Rodigan also paid his tribute to Perry and said that "the music world had lost one of its most enigmatic creators and an amazing and incomparable phenomenon. Their sonic sound waves had transformed our lives."
Novelist Hari Kunzru called him one of the greatest artists of any medium in the last 50 years. The famous singer's fans also paid tribute on Twitter.
Beastie Boys' Mike D sent his love and respect to Perry's family and loved ones and the people he influenced with his pioneering spirit and work. He added that they are grateful to have been inspired by, worked on, and collaborated with Perry.
Lee Scratch Perry's cause of death remains a mystery
Jamaican media has confirmed the death of Lee Scratch Perry, but the cause of death has not yet been revealed. His family members and friends have also not given any official statement or mentioned how the popular artist died.
It is unknown if there are any plans for a funeral. Considering the situation, his family needs privacy for now, and things will get revealed once they get normal.
Born in March 1936, Lee Scratch Perry was a record producer and singer known for his innovative studio techniques and production style. He worked with and produced for several artists like Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin, The Congos, and more.
Lee Scratch Perry, along with his wife and two children, were residents of Switzerland. He had four other children in other parts of the world.
He was the third child of Ina Davis and Henry Perry. His parents were laborers, and his father later became a professional dancer.
