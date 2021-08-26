How did Michael Nader die? Cause of death explored as Dynasty star passes away at 76 

Dynasty star Michael Nader passed away on August 23 and was 76 years old at the time of his death. He was well-known for his role as Alexis Colby’s second husband, Dex Dexter, on the prime-time ABC soap opera. In a statement to Michael Fairman TV, the actor’s wife, Jodi Lister said,

“With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms’ virtual event to help raise funds for long COVID research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Michael Nader struggled with addiction throughout his life. He was even arrested for drunk driving (with his 13-year-old daughter in the car) in 1997 and for selling cocaine in 2001.

He married Robin Weiss in June 1984, with whom he shares a daughter, Lindsay. He was married to Jodi Lister at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Jodi Lister, daughter Lindsay and granddaughter Jumper.

Michael Nader’s cause of death explored

Michael Nader became an easily recognizable face after appearing in Dynasty. The actor recently died at his Northern California home due to an untreatable form of cancer. There have been no further updates related to the funeral or any other statement from his family members.

Nader was born on 19 February 1945, and is known for his role as Dex Dexter on the ABC soap opera, Dynasty from 1983 to 1989. After Dynasty, he was seen as Dimitri Matrick on another ABC soap opera All My Children, from 1991 to 2001 and also in 2013. Before Dynasty, he appeared in As The World Turns from 1975 to 1978.

After his parents separated, Michael Nader accompanied his mother to Los Angeles where she pursued a career in entertainment. He completed his graduation from Palisades Charter High School in 1963.

Nader actor made his acting debut in 1963 and played small roles in many beach party films. After appearing in As the World Turns, he was seen in the NBC soap opera Bare Essence. Apart from these, he has made brief appearances in episodes of TV shows like The Flash, Law And Order: SVU and Cold Case.

