How old is Charlie Watts? Rolling Stones drummer drops out of US tour due to surgery complications

Long-time Rolling Stones member and drummer Charlie Watts has dropped out of the group’s upcoming US tour to improve his recovery from an unspecified medical procedure. Steve Jordan will replace him and he has already appeared on many Keith Richards solo recordings.

Charlie Watts has been a part of the Rolling Stones since 1963 and according to a statement by the Rolling Stones,

“Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

The drummer said that he has been working hard to get healthy but has accepted after being advised by the experts that it will take some time. He added that COVID-19 has already affected his fans and he doesn’t want them to be disappointed by the tour’s postponement or cancelation.

Rolling Stones has planned for its 15-city “No Filter” 2020 tour that was postponed because of the pandemic. The group will appear at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 17 and at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2022.

How old is Charlie Watts?

Charlie Watts has been well-known as a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963. He joined the group as a drummer and a designer of their record sleeves and tour stages. Born on June 2, 1941 as Charlie Robert Watts, he is 80 years old.

He is the only Rolling Stones member who has been featured on all of their studio albums. He mentions jazz as the main influence for his drumming style.

Charlie Watts used to live at Wembley at 23 Pilgrims Way when he was a child. Most of the houses in that place were destroyed by German bombs during the Second World War. He and his family shifted to Kingsbury and attended Tylers Croft Secondary Modern School. He was an expert in art, music, cricket, and football and took an interest in drumming when he was 13.

Watts tied the knot with Shirley Ann Shepherd in 1964. Shirley gave birth to a daughter, Seraphina, in 1968. Charlie Watts is currently a resident of Dolton, a rural village in west Devon, and he and his wife are the owners of an Arabian horse stud farm.

