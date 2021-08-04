Who is Pete Parada? All about drummer’s struggle with Guillain-Barre syndrome as he exits The Offspring over inability to take COVID-19 vaccine

The drummer of The Offspring, Pete Parada, announced on August 3 that he had been dropped from the band for not receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. The popular musician’s recent Instagram post said:

“I’ve got some unfortunate and difficult news to share. Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour.”

Parada said that his doctor had advised him not to take the vaccine since there might be adverse side effects of the Guillain-Barré syndrome that dates back to his childhood and has evolved to get worse. The Mayo Clinic describes it as a rare disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

The main symptoms can be weakness and tingling in the extremities.

Pete Parada said that he caught the virus one year ago. Since it was mild, he was confident that he could handle it again but was unsure if he could survive another post-vaccination around his Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The 48-year-old said that he does not have any negative feelings towards the bandmates. He added that they are doing what they believe is best for them.

Who is Pete Parada?

Born on July 9, 1973, the musician has been a member of many musical acts. He started his career as a drummer in 1995 and joined the LA band World in Pain after being recommended by Ray Luzier and Steel Prophet, with whom he later recorded an album.

He then joined Face to Face, Saves the Day, and The Offspring. Pete Parada remained a member from 2007 to 2021 and was the band’s second-longest-serving drummer.

He was associated with the metal band Engine and Rob Halford’s solo project Halford before playing drums in the punk band Alkaline Trio.

Pete Parada officially joined Face to Face in 1998. The band was active till 2003, and they went on a farewell tour the following year. Face to Face was resurrected in 2008, but Parada was not part of it because of his commitments with The Offspring.

The drummer joined Saves the Day in 2002 and replaced Bryan Newman. He left the band in 2007. That same year, Pete Parada joined The Offspring and replaced Atom Willard.

He was involved in the recording process of the band’s ninth album and was the first official drummer to play on an Offspring album.

Pete Parada joined Hot Mess in 2010, which was a female-fronted rock band. They released their debut, Learn to Sleep With the Light On, in 2011, and Parada left the band in 2012. He played for five shows with the band DEVO in 2011.

