Who is Josh Denny? Comedian under fire for controversial comments on abortion

Podcaster and former host of Ginormous Food, Josh Denny, said he disagreed with the idea that women could be unaware of their pregnancy within six weeks of conception. He used a slur to describe women in that situation. Denny was engaging in a conversation surrounding the controversial women's health legislation passed by the state of Texas recently.

On September 3, The Food Network decided to distance itself from the former host following his tweet on abortion. The Network said through Twitter:

“For those asking: Our working relationship ended years ago and we removed all episodes he hosted at that time. His views do not reflect our company values and we regret giving him a platform.”

If you regret having ever given me a platform, how about you send me a check for the 10’s of millions of dollars my show made for your network(s)?



You knew my views and my style of comedy when you hired me.



My views represent the beliefs of half of this country. https://t.co/Mg2mDl5fLP — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) September 3, 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a restrictive Texas law that would ban abortions after six weeks. The comedian claimed that he made his tweet in jest and would never apologize for his brand of comedy.

Who is Josh Denny?

Josh Denny in conversation with Anthony Cumia and Geno Bisconte. (Image via Instagram/joshdenny)

Denny spent a lot of time traveling around the US and developing a relationship with food. He is also a stand-up comedian. While originally from Philadelphia. he currently lives in Los Angeles.

Denny's career took off in 2008 following Crown Royal’s Midwest Next Big Comic Contest. Since then, he has released two hour-long comedy albums like Honest Brutality in 2008 and Social Hand Grenades in 2012.

Josh Denny’s Food Network Show, Ginormous Food, premiered in 2017. It was viewed by around 35 million people and ran for three seasons as a globally syndicated show in 14 countries. He toured the US and visited well-known restaurants for oversized offerings like a 12-inch tall burger and more.

He is currently the host of Next Week Tonight on Censored.tv. It is a satirical sketch comedy show that mocks satirical news shows. He is also the host of the Jenkum Podcast and is a regular guest on TV and radio shows.

