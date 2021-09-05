Who is Kate Quigley? 3 dead while the comedian is critical after reportedly OD-ing at a party

Comedian Kate Quigley has been admitted to the hospital as a result of a drug overdose. She was at a party with comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others, who died from an overdose.

Law enforcement sources said that there was a get-together on the night of September 3 in the Venice neighborhood of L.A. Quigley and Johnson were both in attendance. The owners of the property in question are being investigated as well.

It was later confirmed that Quigley was a resident of an adjacent property. Authorities were called just after midnight. When they arrived on the scene, they found four people in near-deceased condition.

Comedian Fuquan Johnson among 3 dead & model Kate Quigley in critical condition after ‘taking laced cocaine’ at LA party https://t.co/rkWUDh05iW — Cengiz Adabag (@adabagcompany) September 5, 2021

Johnson and two others were confirmed dead on the spot, while Kate Quigley was taken to a medical unit in critical condition. Police are speculating that it was a case of the group ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl. Autopsies from the L.A. Coroner’s office are currently pending. The autopsy report should clarify the cause.

Law enforcement sources claim that LAPD’s homicide unit was notified about the case, but it remains unknown if they are actively involved. The supplier of the drugs is being investigated. Police are actively on the lookout for criminals.

Who is Kate Quigley?

Kate Quigley with Joanna Angel and Anikka Albrite (Image via Getty Images)

Kate Quigley is a popular comedian, actress, and model. She was the host of Playboy TV's Undercover and AVN Awards in 2016. She was raised in Canton, Ohio, and left her home after graduating to study theater at the Chicago College of Performing Arts.

Her other TV credits include The Office, The Josh Wolf Show, The Danny Comedian Project, The Megan Mullally Show, and Talkshow with Spike Feresten. She is the host of a podcast, #DateFails.

Kate Quigley’s antics have helped her get a huge interactive online following. She enjoys shocking folks by crashing formal events on her popular live stream show, The Hollywood Pool Party. She has been featured in Sports Illustrated, Lovely Lady of the Day, and The Chive’s Girl You Should Know.

She tours as a headlining comedian and is a regular at the Improv, Laugh Factory, Icehouse, Comedy Store, and Haha Comedy Club in Hollywood.

Details about her birthday and family members remain unknown for now. Kate Quigley is currently in the hospital and undergoing medical care. Details about her medical status are currently unknown.

