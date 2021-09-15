What is Zawe Ashton's net worth? All about Tom Hiddleston's girlfriend as couple pack on PDA in Ibiza

Tom Hiddleston and girlfriend Zawe Ashton were spotted having a fun time at the beach in Ibiza on September 13. The Loki actor showed off his physique and wore a pair of black swimming trunks. Ashton was seen in a multicolored string bikini.

The couple enjoyed their outing and shared a kiss, also enjoying a chat with their friends. Zawe then laid down in a black kaftan and beach hat while Hiddleston wore a blue cotton shirt and grey shorts.

Net worth of Zawe Ashton

Born on July 25, 1984, Zawe Ashton is a popular actress, playwright, director, and narrator. She is well-known for her appearances in the Channel 4 comedy dramas, Fresh Meat and Not Safe for Work.

According to allfamousbirthday.com, Ashton’s net worth is approximately $1.5 million. The information differs since the exact amount is not known.

The 37-year-old’s primary source of income is her successful career as an actress. Apart from that, she has a massive following on social media. Details related to her assets are currently unavailable.

Ashton went to the Anna Scher Theatre School and was a member of the National Youth Theatre. She received her degree in acting from the Manchester School of Theatre.

She has appeared in the film Velvet Buzzsaw, directed by Dan Gilroy, and was nominated at the 2012 British Independent Film Awards for her role in Dreams of a Life, directed by Carol Morey.

Zawe Ashton’s first book, Character Breakdown, was published in 2019. It is a fictional account of her experiences as an actress. She was even chosen as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 2021.

She was the narrator for 13 episodes of Channel 4’s British television documentary, 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton met for the first time while playing the role of a couple in the West End play, Betrayal. They have not yet made their relationship public.

Sources say they started living together in 2020 and are currently residents of Atlanta, Georgia. An insider revealed that the couple likes to enjoy their time privately without revealing anything to the media.

