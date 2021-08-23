Where does Brooke Shields live? Actress gets emotional while dropping off her eldest daughter, Rowan to college 

On August 22, The Blue Lagoon (1980) star Brooke Shields took to Instagram to share snaps of her daughter starting freshman year in college. The picture showcased Brooke and her daughter Rowan after she moved into her new dorm.

The model and actress expressed her pride in the caption. She said:

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you.”

She further explained the drive home as:

“This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make.”

In the video the actress shared of her ride home, Brooke Shields was seen teary-eyed after leaving Rowan. While the campus is unknown, the photos showcased a Corinthian architectural chapel on-campus. Brooke’s pal Australian journalist, Laura Brown, shared her appreciation in the snap's comments section. Brown said,

“Yes! Go get it, Rowan!”

Where does Brooke Shields live?

The Golden Globes nominated actress temporarily left modeling to pursue Bachelor’s in Romance language while Brooke Shields attended Princeton University. The Suddenly Susan star is also a New York native who recently listed her L.A. home for sale at around $8.195 million.

Brooke's LA Property. (Image via: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices / Coldwell Banker)

Her L.A. property has been in the rental sector for a couple of years now. Previously Brooke Shields had offered her Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles property for rent to celebrities like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner when the former couple renovated their own house. The rent for the five bedrooms 5,300 square feet luxury home has been on rent for $25,000 per month.

Brooke Shields is currently staying in New York at her Greenwich Village (New York) townhouse. The actress designed her New York property with architect and designer David Flint Wood and MADE architects. The townhouse was built around 1910, according to Architectural Digest.

In the feature with AD, Shields labeled herself as “a real-estate romantic.” The actress further mentioned that she must have scoured brownstones in all of Manhattan, looking for “the one.”

Brooke's New York (Greenwich Village) residence. (Image via: Architectural Digest)

Brooke Shields has made this her permanent residence, which she shares with her husband Chris Henchy and teenage daughters Rowan and Grier. The Lipstick Jungle star is reported to have purchased the four-storey property in 2007 for $5.5 million.

According to People, the actress also owns a 6-bedroom, 8-bath luxury farmhouse cottage in Southampton, New York. Brooke Shields reportedly bought the luxury home in 2013 for $4.25 million.

