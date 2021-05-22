Which movie did Mike Tyson star in alongside actress Brooke Shields? 

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has made appearances in multiple movies and TV shows.

In 1999, 'Iron' Mike starred in a movie called Black and White alongside Golden Globe Award nominee Brooke Shields. Directed by James Toback, the drama is based on Harlem's hip-hop culture in the late 1990s. Mike Tyson plays a fictionalized version of himself.

The movie features a bizarre scene where Mike Tyson's character gets involved in a physical scuffle with Robert Downey Jr's character 'Terry Donager'. Donager tries to rile Tyson, and in retaliation, Tyson starts hitting Donager and begins hurling homophobic slurs at the character. Subsequently, Brooke Shields' character, Sam Donager, intervenes to stop the altercation. Check out the scene below:

Despite featuring a star-studded cast, Black and White did not receive the admiration of movie critics. A mere 38% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given the film a positive review. Meanwhile, as per Metacritic, the movie was assigned an average rating of 47% (based on 100 reviews).

Which other prominent movies has Mike Tyson been a part of?

Mike Tyson is not camera shy. Apart from his documentary series, 'The Kid Dynamite' has made several cameo appearances over the years. The Hangover series cameo is perhaps the legendary boxer's most fondly remembered big-screen role.

Mike Tyson also voiced an animated version of himself in Mike Tyson Mysteries, which aired on Adult Swim in 2014. A year later, Tyson also played a part in the third edition of the popular franchise Ip Man. The film featured a gripping action sequence between Donnie Yen and Mike Tyson:

What is Mike Tyson up to these days?

Mike Tyson now hosts a popular podcast on YouTube called Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. The former WBC heavyweight titleholder talks with various prolific figures from the combat sports industry. Since its inception, the podcast has hosted several notable athletes, including UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, boxing heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Most recently, former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo made an appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. 'Triple C' posted a short video with the boxing icon on his social media handles:

Mike Tyson is speculated to be in talks for a boxing match with former undisputed champion Lennox Lewis in an exhibition bout in September this year.

"I'm gonna fight Lennox Lewis," Tyson told us Tuesday night on the way out of Catch in L.A. ... "September." https://t.co/G6ALFADVlf — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 28, 2021