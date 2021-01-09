Who is the co-host of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast and is he also a boxer?

Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson is a popular podcast hosted by heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson and former NFL player Eben Britton.

Even years after his retirement from boxing, Mike Tyson has managed to keep himself in the public eye due to his various projects and ventures. One of his most recent - and most successful - projects so far, is his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

The podcast premiered in January of 2019, and has run for two seasons and 52 episodes. The podcast features all kinds of guests, from athletes, actors, musicians, and celebrities of all kinds.

Some of the biggest names that have guested on the podcast include Snoop Dogg, Henry Cejudo, Ali Abdelaziz, Piers Morgan, Andy Ruiz, and many others.

Eben Britton, meanwhile, played in the NFL from 2009 to 2014. He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars and played four seasons with the team. He spent the remained of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears.

Throughout his NFL career, Britton played 60 games and started in 34 of them.

Britton is a graduate of creative writing from The University of Arizona. In 2012, he hosted a radio show named Number 73, which featured a mix of music and literary material.

How did Mike Tyson and Eben Britton Meet?

How did Mike Tyson and Eben Britton end up becoming co-hosts on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast?

As it turns out, Tyson and Britton have been business partners for a while now:

“We’ve pretty much been business partners, we’ve worked together, in the same office, pretty much.”

Britton explained further how they ended up working together on a podcast:

"May of 2018, Mike was putting on a health summit, the Tyson Holistic Summit, and he called me to help facilitate the event, put together this presentation, and Mike said I did a hell of a job, and he asked me to stick around, and I just kept showing up. The next thing you know, we’re doing a podcast."

The Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast can be heard on numerous podcast streaming platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Podcast One. The video versions of the episodes can be seen on YouTube, via the official Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson website: https://www.hotboxinpodcast.com/