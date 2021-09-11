Who is 600 BossMoo? Tributes pour in as rapper reportedly shoots himself

600 BossMoo has reportedly died in an incident where he shot himself. The incident took place at an apartment in Los Angeles.

Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department said that the authorities received a call from a woman saying that a man was firing at her at around 5:30 pm. However, the woman and shooter were found with gunshot wounds when the cops arrived and were declared dead by paramedics.

According to multiple reports, Chief Keef’s bestfriend 600 BossMoo allegedly shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself 🕊



The ordeal took place Thursday in an upscale apartment complex in Woodland Hills California. pic.twitter.com/yYcyH8inif — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 10, 2021

Reports say that 600 BossMoo shot the woman first and then shot himself with the same gun. The reason behind the incident remains unknown for now. However, 600 Breezy paid his tribute to the rapper on Instagram.

Everything to know about 600 BossMoo

600 BossMoo with his friends (Image via 600bossmoo/Instagram)

Despite being a famous rapper, 600 BossMoo does not have a Wikipedia page. He was a well-known face on the internet and was 32 at the time of his alleged death.

He was an American, and his real name was Cordai Ealy. The singer was most popular for his nickname, and his fans even loved him for the same. His relationship status is not known since he never shared anything about his partner.

Overall, 600 BossMoo always kept his personal and private lives hidden from the public. He was active on Instagram, the only source for his fans to know more about him.

He was born in Chicago. The singer collaborated with many popular artists and delivered hits like How I’m Drill, Forgotten, etc. His net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million.

600 BossMoo is currently trending on Instagram after news of his alleged death broke on the internet. Several artists paid tribute on Twitter, and the reason for the incident remains a mystery. An official confirmation from his family and friends is still awaited.

Following the alleged death of 600 BossMoo, it can be said that incidents of rappers being shot dead have increased in the last few months. Several young and well-known artists have been shot and killed, and the reasons behind the incidents are still being investigated.

The list includes names like Baby CEO, 18veno, Prince Markie Dee, and Chucky Trill.

