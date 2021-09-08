What is Jasmine Tookes' net worth? Victoria's Secret model's fortune explored as she weds Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes has married Juan David Borrero. The ceremony was the center of attraction in Quito, Ecuador.

On September 4, 2021, the couple tied the knot at the Iglesia y Convento de San Francisco in Quito. Tookes was wearing a long-sleeve lace gown by Zuhair Murad.

Tookes and Borrero started dating in 2016 and got engaged in September 2020. She announced the news on Instagram, showing off her ring. In an interview with Vogue, Tookes said,

“It was a complete surprise! He knows me so well that he had Popeye’s catered – I was in heaven! – so we ate chicken tenders and drank champagne until we landed in Page, Arizona. Then we hopped on a helicopter which flew us to the most beautiful, otherworldly … secluded place in the middle of the desert rocks in Utah.”

In July 2021, Jasmine Tookes was recently spotted celebrating her bachelorette in Croatia. She was accompanied by models Rachel Scott, Romee Strijd, and Taylor Hill.

Jasmine Tookes' net worth

Born in February 1991, Jasmine Tookes is interested in gymnastics, volleyball, and softball. She later became a model when she was 15. Tookes hails from a family with ties to the industry as her mother is a celebrity fashion stylist.

The 30-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million, as stated by wealthypersons.com. Most of her wealth is tied to her successful career as a model. However, she has not disclosed any information on other assets acquired.

According to her public declaration, Jasmine Tookes earned $4 million in 2016 from her advertising deals with Lancome, Calvin Klein, and modeling pay. Her net worth increased to $5 million in 2020. Her husband, Juan David Borrero, is the director of international markets at Snap Inc. Tookes' net worth is expected to increase over the next few years, especially given her union with Borrero.

Tookes started her career with commercial ad campaigns in 2010. She has appeared in editorials for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. She has also worked with well-known fashion designers like Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Balmain, Helmut Lang, etc.

She has also appeared in advertising campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and more.

