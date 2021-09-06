What is Rickie Lee Reynolds' net worth? Black Oak Arkansas guitarist's fortune explored as he passes away at 72

Guitarist of the rock band Black Oak Arkansas, Rickie Lee Reynolds, is no more. He passed away on September 5 and was 72 years old.

Rickie Lee Reynolds’ daughter, Amber Lee, and Black Oak Arkansas member Sammy Seauphine shared the news on Facebook. Amber’s previous posts say that her father was hospitalized for COVID-19 and suffered from kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Amber wrote,

“Unfortunately, this morning he suffered another cardiac arrest, which they were unable to resuscitate him from. We are all heartbroken by this massive loss, and the whole world feels colder and more empty without his presence among us. Please take a moment of silence today to remember all of the love he gave to the world, and take some time to give back some of those wonderful feelings that he have us all in our times of need.”

Amber Lee paid tribute to her father, saying that her love goes out to those who feel the overwhelming loss just like she does. She added that he loved everyone and felt that love every day in his heart.

The net worth of Rickie Lee Reynolds

The Black Oak Arkansas band (Image via Getty Images)

Rickie Lee Reynolds was the guitarist and founding member of Black Oak Arkansas. He was born in 1949 and was raised in America along with his parents and siblings.

According to biographygist.com, his net worth is believed to be somewhere between $1 million and $5 million. His successful career as a guitarist was his primary source of income.

Rickie Lee Reynolds was with Black Oak Arkansas since the 1960s when he joined forces with Ronnie Smith, Harvey Jett, Stanley Knight, Pat Daugherty and Wayne Evans. They were popular in the 1970s for songs like Uncle Lijiah, Lord Have Mercy on My Soul, When Electricity Came to Arkansas, and more.

The group’s fourth and fifth albums were released in 1973 and included more popular songs like Hot Rod, Up, and others. Rickie was with the band during the apex of their success, but he left in 1976 and rejoined in 1980.

Rickie Lee Reynolds was married and also had children. Although he was married for a long time, he never talked much about his marriage.

