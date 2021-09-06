What is Danielle Fishel’s net worth? “Boy Meets World” star welcomes her second child with husband Jensen Karp

Actress Danielle Fishel welcomed her second child, son Keaton Joseph Karp, with her husband Jensen Karp on August 29. The couple confirmed the news on September 5.

Fishel wrote in her latest Instagram post:

“On 8/29/21 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on is deceased grandfather’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old.”

The Full House actress continued by saying that Adler (her first son) is a ‘super big brother’ and that she and her husband are excited to have Keaton home, healthy and safe. She added that Adler thinks her postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than she does.

Danielle Fishel revealed her pregnancy on her 40th birthday in May 2021. She shared a smiling photo showcasing her baby bump and said that she has never been more excited for the next decade of her life.

The net worth of Danielle Fishel

Danielle Fisher is famous for starring in Boy Meets World (Image via Getty Images)

Danielle Fishel is a popular actress, director, model, and television personality. She started her career in theater and appeared in community productions of The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan.

Born on May 5, 1981, the 40-year-old’s net worth is around $4 million, as mentioned by Celebrity Net Worth. She and her husband, Jensen Karp, also purchased a home for $1.7 million in Woodland Hills, California. It is the Sun Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles and takes a few minutes to drive to the beach, Malibu, and Santa Monica.

Danielle Fishel earns an average salary of $150,000 every year. Her primary source of income includes her acting career, and she even makes a lot as a TV personality and host.

The Gravity Falls actress was born in Mesa, Arizona. Her mother, Jennifer Fishel, is a personal manager, and her father, Rick Fishel, is a former president of Masimo Corporation. Danielle Fishel is of half Maltese descent.

