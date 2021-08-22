Has Perrie Edwards had her baby? Little Mix fans rejoice as singer shares update with partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 

Singer Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first child with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The singer announced the news on Instagram with a post where the newborn’s hands and feet can be seen. The caption reads,

“Welcome to the world baby.”

The 28-year-old singer’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting a child. She commented on the picture, saying that she is proud of her and loves her a lot. Apart from Perrie's bandmates, other well-known celebrities also commented on the picture and expressed their happiness.

The Little Mix family just gained a new addition. Congratulations to Perrie and Alex. They are going to be great parents pic.twitter.com/QmUdwYr0fz — sofi (@lmthestandard) August 22, 2021

PERRIE HAD HER BABY I REPEAT PERRIE HAD HER BABY PERRIE EDWARDS HAD HER BABY OX pic.twitter.com/I0lk55hB4H — 「T」 (@tqmulti) August 22, 2021

PERRIE GOT HER BABY

i'm so happy for her 🥺 pic.twitter.com/m7tmsjOyIy — Julia (@littlejadelover) August 22, 2021

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has given birth to her first baby. pic.twitter.com/aJqXCt7b0K — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) August 22, 2021

Perrie gave birth to a healthy baby. Congratulations Perrie and Alex ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HV25GEKAY0 — American Promo 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@LMUSAPROMO) August 22, 2021

Baby Ox is already locking down their mamma's pose! 😍 Congrats to Perrie & Alex again! Honestly so cute 🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/TVtjr7Kf0a — Conan (@ConanSmith96) August 22, 2021

Omg I’m crying !!! baby mix has started !!! Congratulations perrie and Alex 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/U63Pl4JZRm — Elise Wheeler (@elise__wheeler) August 22, 2021

Perrie is a baby // Perrie's baby pic.twitter.com/YfUAbQ2quv — selenophile || #10YearsOfLittleMix (@estellewithlmix) August 22, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have named their newborn baby boy ‘Meow’ pic.twitter.com/qhM7jE4EyB — Fake Showbiz News (@FakeShowbizNews) August 22, 2021

Congratulations to Perrie Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain on becoming parents for the first time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8BDii4NDZ3 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 22, 2021

Some fans stated that Perrie Edwards may have gone into labor while her boyfriend was absent from Liverpool’s matchday squad for their match against Burnley on August 21. The couple started dating in 2017 and announced that they were expecting a child in May 2021. Edwards revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant.

Earlier, Perrie said in an interview that she was concerned about telling her bandmates about the pregnancy considering their busy schedule. Their band Little Mix achieved success this year at the Brit Awards when they became the first all-female act to win the Best British Group award in the ceremony’s history.

Did Perrie Edwards give birth to a baby?

Perrie Edwards with boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Image via Getty Images)

Perrie Edwards recently welcomed her first baby with professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. She also shared a lineup of black and white photos of the baby on Sunday morning.

Edwards confirmed in 2017 that she was dating English professional footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple announced in May 2021 that they were expecting their first child together.

Born on 10 July 1993, Perrie Louise Edwards is a singer and member of the girl group Little Mix. It was formed in 2011 on the eighth series of The X Factor and was the first band ever to win the show. The band has sold around 60 million records worldwide throughout their career and made them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

She grew up in the Whiteleas area of South Shields, Tyne, and Wear. Her mother is Deborah “Debbie” Duffy and Alexander Edwards. Both of them are singers and they divorced when Edwards was young. She has an older brother Jonnie Edwards and a paternal half-sister named Caitlin Edwards.

Also Read: What is Scott Hassan's net worth? Exploring the fortune of the Google "founder," amid Allison Huynh divorce saga

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Sabine Algur