Has Perrie Edwards had her baby? Little Mix fans rejoice as singer shares update with partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 

Singer Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first child with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The singer announced the news on Instagram with a post where the newborn’s hands and feet can be seen. The caption reads,
“Welcome to the world baby.”
The 28-year-old singer’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting a child. She commented on the picture, saying that she is proud of her and loves her a lot. Apart from Perrie's bandmates, other well-known celebrities also commented on the picture and expressed their happiness.
Some fans stated that Perrie Edwards may have gone into labor while her boyfriend was absent from Liverpool’s matchday squad for their match against Burnley on August 21. The couple started dating in 2017 and announced that they were expecting a child in May 2021. Edwards revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant.
Earlier, Perrie said in an interview that she was concerned about telling her bandmates about the pregnancy considering their busy schedule. Their band Little Mix achieved success this year at the Brit Awards when they became the first all-female act to win the Best British Group award in the ceremony’s history.
Did Perrie Edwards give birth to a baby?
Perrie Edwards recently welcomed her first baby with professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. She also shared a lineup of black and white photos of the baby on Sunday morning.
Edwards confirmed in 2017 that she was dating English professional footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple announced in May 2021 that they were expecting their first child together.
Born on 10 July 1993, Perrie Louise Edwards is a singer and member of the girl group Little Mix. It was formed in 2011 on the eighth series of The X Factor and was the first band ever to win the show. The band has sold around 60 million records worldwide throughout their career and made them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.
She grew up in the Whiteleas area of South Shields, Tyne, and Wear. Her mother is Deborah “Debbie” Duffy and Alexander Edwards. Both of them are singers and they divorced when Edwards was young. She has an older brother Jonnie Edwards and a paternal half-sister named Caitlin Edwards.
