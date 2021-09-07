What is Offset’s net worth? Exploring rapper’s fortune as he welcomes second child with Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together on September 4. She announced the news through Instagram on September 6.

The 28-year-old shared a picture of herself cradling a baby boy in the hospital bed sitting next to her husband Offset. The couple is seen looking at their son, with the WAP singer sitting underneath a blanket.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the duo said they were overjoyed to meet their son. They added that he is already loved by his family and friends, and they can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.

The net worth of Cardi B's husband, Offset

Born as Kiari Kendrell Cephus on December 14, 1991, the 29-year-old is a well-known rapper and member of the hip hop trio Migos and an investor in esports organization FaZe Clan.

According to inspirationfeed.com, Cardi B's husband's net worth is around $30 million. He earns a lot from his album sales and tours, streaming commissions, endorsement deals, and personal ventures. The last few years have proved to be the most financially successful years for him.

The Migos trio earned around $25 million between 2017 and 2018 from their various endeavors, and Offset took home $8 million.

The trio also earned $36 million between 2018 and 2019. The amount was equally divided among the group members, and Offset received $12 million.

Offset at the DKNY 30th Anniversary party. (Image via Getty Images)

Offset is also active on Instagram and has around 16 million followers that place him in a position where he can easily earn $30,000 for every post. In fact, according to Influencer Marketing Hub, he can earn more than $44,378 for every sponsored post on Instagram.

The singer’s asset base includes a Rolls Royce Wraith gifted to him by Cardi B on his 26th birthday. The car’s price is estimated to be between $311,900 and $450,000.

The couple is already parents to a daughter, Kulture. Offset is the father of three more children from his previous relationships — daughter Kalea, born to Shya L'Amour, son Jordan, born to Justine Watson, and another son, Kody, born to Oriel Jamie.

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June 2021. The rapper appeared on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, and a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed her burgeoning belly.

