Who is Maranda Johnson? Kodak Black’s love life explored as rapper set to welcome a baby girl

Kodak Black is having another baby. The rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that his girlfriend, real estate agent Maranda Johnson, is pregnant with their first child, a girl.

It is said that the 24-year-old has reportedly known Maranda for four years. They had been dating and wanted to have a child. Bradford added that the couple conceived in April 2021, so the baby should be born in late 2021 or early 2022.

Kodak Black’s previous relationships

Details related to Kodak Black’s previous relationships are minimal and confusing since they differ with each source.

He was released from prison in February 2021 as he awaited trial for a sexual assault case in South Carolina. He was then reportedly engaged to rapper Mellow Rackz.

He first shared a screenshot of Jagged Edge’s song, Let’s Get Married, and tagged Mellow Rackz. This was followed by another screenshot of Lil Corey’s Say Yes.

Mellow then shared a few posts on her Instagram story, saying that Kodak proposed to her with a plane flying overhead, and she said yes.

Rackz then shared a few pictures of them and was seen sporting an engagement ring. However, the engagement sparked controversy after the pair were referred by their exes in separate posts.

A user named loveforkodak said that Kodak was still dating her, and a post showed her tattoo of Kodak Black. A man also alleged that the singer stole Mellow from him.

Rackz and Black two eventually split and broke off their engagement.

Kodak Black is also the father of a 6-year-old son, King, from a previous relationship with Jammiah Broomfield. He was born on March 13, 2014.

The artist is ecstatic that his second child is a girl, and he cannot wait to spoil his daughter. Moreover, he has already been doing some shopping for her.

Two weeks ago, the popular artist grabbed everyone’s attention by getting into online arguments with his former artist, Jackboy, where Kodak accused him of instigating the beef between YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Black released the mixtape, Before the Album, last month.

