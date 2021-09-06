Who is Peter Neal? All about Naomi Biden's boyfriend as she announces engagement 

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden is now engaged to her boyfriend, Peter Neal. She announced the news on Sunday through her Instagram post, where she shared a picture of herself and Neal and wrote “Forever” while showing off her engagement ring.

Naomi Biden has been active on social media and shared on Snapchat earlier this year that the President won the Mario Kart while at Camp David. When her grandfather won the 2020 presidential election, she shared a picture of her family members engulfing the President in a group hug.

Joe Biden said that he shared a close bond with his grandchildren and was speaking to them. He tweeted in 2020 that he always answers the phone whenever his grandchildren call him, and it is a rule for him.

Naomi Biden has four more siblings from her father, Hunter Biden, that includes two sisters from her mother, Kathleen Biden, and two brothers. Hunter Biden became a father to a son born in 2018 to an Arkansas woman, although he has denied fathering the child. His youngest son was named after the President’s late son, Beau Biden.

Who is Naomi Biden’s boyfriend?

Peter Neal recently got engaged to Naomi Biden. He was born on April 17, 1997, as Peter George Neal and is 24 years old. His family originally belonged to Los Angeles, California, but they shifted to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when he was very young. His parents are Orthopedic surgeons. Peter Neal grew up with elder brother Eliot Neal and younger sister Betsy Neal. He is close with both of them.

Peter Neal will be getting his doctorate of law degree (J.D.) from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He graduated from Magna Cum Laude from The George Washington University in 2018 and majored in Political Communications with a minor in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Peter Neal worked in the U.S. bureaucracy and administration and was an Executive Assistant to the Mayor in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, during his high school days. He went to Washington D.C. to attend college and became an intern at the Obama White House.

Peter Neal and Naomi Biden started dating in 2018 and were introduced by a common friend. Neal then met with the Biden family. However, he recalls meeting Joe Biden when he was an intern at the Obama White House, and the former Senator of Delaware was VP.

In an interview, Naomi Biden said that in the beginning, Joe Biden used to introduce Neal as her friend. He then started to refer to a friend that’s a boy, and now he says, “Naomi’s boyfriend.”

