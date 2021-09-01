Who is Zooey Deschanel dating? All about her relationship with Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel seems to be living it up on her vacation with Jonathan Scott. The popular actor shared a few pictures on August 29 from his vacation with his fellow actor and partner in Oahu, Hawaii, including selfies of the pair and snaps of the tropical views.

The caption read:

“There are those times when we feel the need to hold our loved ones even closer. This was a much needed, special trip.”

The duo celebrated two years of their relationship earlier this month with sweet messages on social media.

The Mumford star shared a photo of herself and Scott grinning and posing cheek to cheek. The latter commented and said that two years ago, he knew that she was going to change his life.

Zooey Deschanel was formerly married to Ben Gibbard and producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children. They got separated in 2019.

On the other hand, Jonathan Scott was married to Kelsy Ully, and they split in 2010. He then dated Canadian radio producer Jacinta Kuznetsov from 2016 to 2018.

Everything to know about Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s relationship

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. (Image via Instagram/zooeydeschanel)

The 43-year-old met Deschanel on the set of Carpool Karaoke while filming a segment with their famous siblings in summer 2019. In an interview with PEOPLE, Jonathan Scott said there was chemistry right away during their shoot and made the relationship official in September 2019.

The couple stayed together at home for most of the time in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Scott told PEOPLE in April 2020 that the Winter Passing actress was the perfect person to quarantine with.

Zooey Deschanel told PEOPLE last month that she loves Jonathan Scott’s passion and environmental activism and looks back on how they clicked for the first time when they met. The 41-year-old added that it is because they care about this one issue and have different areas they focus on.

Jonathan Scott is a reality television personality, construction contractor, illusionist, and television and film producer. Born on April 28, 1978, he is well-known as the co-host of the TV series Property Brothers with his twin brother, Drew.

