Who is Clement Giraudet? House of Cards star Robin Wright spotted with husband in St. Tropez

House of Cards actress Robin Wright is currently on vacation with her husband Clement Giraudet in St. Tropez. The 55-year-old was glowing and soaking in the sun with her husband, daughter Dylan Penn and her friend at La Serena beach.

Robin Wright showed off her stunning figure in a chic brown one-piece that cut high on her hips. She then applied sunscreen, peeled off a monochrome wrap dress, and laid down with her husband. The actress looked lovely as her suit had strips of texture across the waist.

Wright was seen in tortoiseshell sunglasses and had a makeup-free face as she twisted her golden tresses into a bun. She sipped on a delicious cocktail and cuddled up close to her husband, Clement Giraudet. The couple shared a kiss, and Giraudet looked handsome as he displayed his muscular physique and took a dip in the ocean.

Their daughter Dylan kept her hands on a handsome male friend. She wore a knit baby blue suit with a sporty top and low-rise briefs showcasing her toned and taut abs. Both mother and daughter were looking similar.

Everything about Clement Giraudet

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet. (Image via Getty Images)

Robin Wright is currently married to Clement Giraudet. According to US Weekly, he is a French VIP public relations manager for Saint Laurent Paris. He is eighteen years younger than his wife.

It is unknown for exactly how long Robin and Clement have been together. But it is estimated that they have been together for at least a year, and they reportedly met at a 2017 Saint Laurent show in Paris. Page Six once reported that they were seen skiing together in California in 2019, which sparked romance rumors following the Forrest Gump actress’s split with Ben Foster.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at La Roche-sur-le-Buis in France. Photographs of the wedding ceremony were not officially released, and the ones that have been noticed are only in the Instagram posts of Robin’s daughter, Dylan Penn. Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet were then photographed during their honeymoon in Ibiza, Spain.

Robin Wright is one of the highest-paid actresses and earns $420,000 for every episode in House of Cards. She gained recognition after playing the role of Kelly Capwell in the NBC Daytime soap opera Santa Barbara.

