Who is Grant Hughes? All about Sophia Bush’s fiance as couple announce engagement

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush is now engaged to Grant Hughes. The well-known actress shared the news on her Instagram page on August 10, where her fiancé was on one knee when he proposed to her on a boat during their getaway at Lake Como in Italy.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES. Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts.”

In Sophia’s engagement post, Hughes commented that she is his forever favorite.

The couple was first seen together in May 2020. In the pictures shared by E! News, they were seen holding hands and walking together through Malibu.

A day before getting engaged, the 39-year-old actress posted photos of her fiance on Instagram and documented the boat ride they took while touring Italy. She shared another picture of Grant Hughes that included snaps from their trip, including the hashtag “Happy Girl.”

Who is Grant Hughes?

Grant Hughes is the co-founder of FocusMotion Health (Image via Grant Hughes/Instagram)

Sophia Bush has appeared in television series for a long time but has kept her love life private. As mentioned earlier, the latest updates say that she and Grant Hughes are now engaged.

According to the latter’s Instagram, every month, a group of book lovers gets together to read something, sip wine, and talk about the implications and impact of the words written on the pages of fiction and non-fiction books.

Hughes has documented far-away trips to Micronesia, Israel, and Indonesia on his social media, along with family trips to Canada and Idaho. He celebrated the year of the Venice Book Club in 2018. He started it with a close friend.

Grant Hughes is the co-founder of FocusMotion Health, a Santa Monica-based organization that creates data-driven orthopedic recovery solutions for surgical patients. He has been its chief strategy officer from the beginning.

Hughes participated in several races in 2017 and ran the LA Marathon in 2018. He finished 26.2 miles away and joked that he was off his “freaking rocker” for agreeing to run another marathon.

Grant Hughes has volunteered with the Wayfarer Foundation to provide free clothing, haircuts, foot washing, medical services, and more to the people residing on Skid Row in Los Angeles for the annual Carnival of Love in 2019. He recently worked to support medical professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic and others helping out during the crisis.

