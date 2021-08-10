Who is Louis Thornton-Allan? All about Meadow Walker's boyfriend as couple seemingly confirm engagement 

The late actor Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker is now engaged. The popular model is set to marry actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Meadow showed off her engagement ring on Instagram on August 9 while swimming in a pool.

The 22-year-old’s post was liked by Jordana Brewster, who was seen opposite Paul Walker in Fast & Furious films. Thornton-Allan shared the video on his Instagram story, along with a picture of Meadow sitting outside, holding a cigarette with the ring on her finger.

The couple officially announced their relationship in July on Instagram. Louis Thornton-Allan shared a photo of him and Walker cuddled together on a couch and smiling at each other. Walker then shared a video where she held the actor’s face.

The model attended the red carpet premiere of F9 in June that starred her late father. She commemorated the 20th anniversary of the franchise on Instagram with a movie poster of her father. November 30 will mark eight years since the death of Paul Walker.

Who is Louis Thornton-Allan?

Actor Louis Thornton-Allan (Image via Instagram/louisthorntonallan)

Louis Thornton-Allan is an actor who is studying at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. Despite not being very active on social media, he has not refrained from showcasing his love for Meadow Walker.

He has 4000 followers on Instagram and frequently posts snaps from his modeling and acting gigs. He appeared in Blu DeTiger’s song Vintage in January 2021. The actor became popular after his relationship with Meadow went public.

Meadow Walker has never revealed much about her dating life. However, she posted an Instagram story with Louis Thornton-Allan in July 2021. Louis shared their picture and captioned it, “Best Friend”. Meadow then shared another post on her Instagram story with the caption, “My love”.

The couple have not commented on how they met each other. They confirmed their engagement on August 9. Louis recently shared a video on his Instagram story where the couple appear to be on vacation.

Edited by Siddharth Satish