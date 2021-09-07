Who was Woadie2live? Rapper dies after allegedly being shot by rival BandMan Fari

Rapper Woadie2live is no more. Fellow artist Asian Doll confirmed his death. He said in an Instagram post,

“Man my heart can not take no extra I am lost for words I do not know what to say.”

The rapper was killed in a shooting, but official channels have not confirmed the news. Woadie2live has been inactive on Instagram since September 4 and posted a video on YouTube on September 6.

Tributes started to pour in on social media as soon as the news went viral. The producer and manager of Arts of Israel shared his grief in an Instagram story and said that the news felt surreal to him.

Bandman Fari has been arrested for the murder of Woadie2live pic.twitter.com/i93X2qtxnt — dallasglobaltv (@dallasglobaltv) September 6, 2021

Rip popular Dalworth rapper Woadie2live he was shot & killed last night pic.twitter.com/3GMlubTSzy — dallasglobaltv (@dallasglobaltv) September 6, 2021

Bro really backdoor his own man🤦🏽‍♂️ they was performing on stage together n everything RIP WOADIE2LIVE pic.twitter.com/HqYAlpTfoK — Sav (@BabyFutureXO) September 6, 2021

Someone explain this to me https://t.co/wV6yTUe5Fp — T (@Tobincii) September 6, 2021

Bandman Fari got arrested because he killed Woadie2live — Cam (@whatidosmh) September 6, 2021

Really wanna believe this Woadie2Live & BandmanFari shooting was a gun safety mistake gone horribly wrong 😢 Like the Lil Loaded situation. They both was just at Creators Dont Die recently too i just cant fathom he would throw their lives away just like that intentionally 🤦🏽‍♂️ RIP! — † MΞKA JxCKSON † (@dontfollowmekaa) September 6, 2021

We Was Joking With Woadie2live

The First Time He Got Shot.

That He Look Like Ace Boogie From "Paid In Full" lol

Long Live Woadie 2Live Forever!!!!!💔🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/59bA7sMcRu — Follow Buzzworldhiphop (@Buzzworldhiphop) September 6, 2021

Asian Doll paid tribute to the rapper by sharing several pictures and videos with him and requested everyone to spend more time with their close ones.

BandMan Fari was recently arrested and is accused of killing Woadie2live. Due to a lack of witnesses and evidence, the accusation has not translated to charges.

BandMan Fari is also a rapper and has a huge following on social media, with 324,000 followers on Instagram. He gained wide recognition after releasing Gotta Blast. He then collaborated with Diego Money and Tay-K.

Who is Woadie2live?

Woadie2live in Jugg Sport official video (Image via YouTube/WOADIE2LIVE)

Also known as Juggbaby, Woadie2live was a well-known rapper. He recently started trending online following news of his death.

He was well-known for his songs like Jugg Sport, Extortion, and Candy Paint. Considering his pictures, he was between 20 and 30 years old. His real name remains unknown so far, along with his birthday.

Woadie2live was a resident of Dallas, Texas. He was single, and there is no information on his personal life, including his romantic interests.

He has 378,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter and around 140,000 subscribers on YouTube. The rapper was brought up in a respectable family and kept his private life hidden from public view.

The news of his alleged death has left his fans in shock. Police and the rapper's family are yet to confirm the news.

