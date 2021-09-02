Who is Lisa Stelly? Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin breaks up with girlfriend, a year after going Instagram official 

PEOPLE recently confirmed that Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly have split up. A close source said that they have been busy, but there is no drama between them. The source explained,

“Lisa’s business is growing like crazy, Skylar was in Canada working for half the time they were together, and they both just needed some time to recalibrate on their own.”

The source mentioned that they still love and support each other and it is hard for both of them. E! Online first reported the split. The 34-year-old actor lived in Vancouver and filmed Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist there.

Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly officially announced their relationship on Instagram in July 2020. The female entrepreneur had shared a picture of her and Skylar kissing in the street.

Everything about Skylar Astin's former girlfriend

Lisa Stelly with former husband Jack Osbourne (Image via Getty Images)

Lisa Stelly is a popular model and more. She was featured in two music videos, 21 Guns and 21st Century Breakdown by Green Day. She is also the founder and COO of Fancy Sprinkles.

Lisa Stelly runs a site called Fancy Sprinkles, which sells cake decorating supplies. She said in an interview that the business was inspired by her daughter’s request for a birthday cake.

Apart from all this, she is the mother of three daughters from her previous marriage to reality TV star Jack Osbourne. They started dating in 2011 and became engaged four months later.

Unfortunately, the couple went through many problems after their marriage, including Osbourne's health issues. Stelly filed for divorce in 2018 and it was finalized in 2019. A source said they underwent therapy sessions but were still unable to resolve their issues together.

Lisa Stelly later got into a relationship with Skylar Astin, which was officially announced in 2020. The reasons for their recent break up are yet to be revealed.

