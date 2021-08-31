Who is Chase Rice? Kristin Cavallari rumored to be dating country singer after divorce from Jay Cutler

The latest reports say that Kristin Cavallari is dating big country star Chase Rice. It seemed like she had to go through a lot, but she finally might be moving on.

According to TMZ, the popular television personality and Chase Rice have been seeing each other for almost two months, although it is very low-key and casual for now. The sources added that they have been talking and hanging out daily and getting to know each other and moving towards the time they are smitten with each other.

Cavallari and Rice were introduced through a mutual friend in Nashville, where they lived for most of the time. However, their relationship is not exclusive yet. Cavallari’s ex-husband, Jay Cutler, said he had not had much fun in the dating world since he and Cavallari called it off in 2020.

Sources mentioned that Chase Rice has not yet met the kids of Kristin Cavallari. Kristin was also linked to Jeff Dye after her divorce, but they broke up five months later.

Everything to know about Chase Rice

Singer and songwriter Chase Rice. (Image via Getty Images)

Chase Rice grew up in North Carolina and listened to Gareth Brooks and the artists who aligned country music with pop in the 1990s. He used to spend most of his time playing sports when he was in college. His football career ended with an injury, after which he took up guitar and started writing songs.

After finishing college, he worked with NASCAR's Hendrick Motorsports pit crew and played music in bars around the Charlotte area. He became popular in 2010 as a contestant on the TV show Survivor: Nicaragua, where he finished second. Rice released a six-song EP, Country as Me, in 2011 and the full-length Dirt Road Communion the following year.

The writing opportunity of Cruise by Florida George Line boosted Rice’s career. The track was released in mid-2012. It was at the top of the country charts for several weeks and remained in the fourth position for a while.

Hell of a show last night NC see yall tonight Dewey Beach pic.twitter.com/nhgtuZ6lPY — Chase Rice. (@ChaseRiceMusic) August 29, 2021

Chase Rice signed to Columbia Nashville and released his big debut, Ignite the Night, in 2014. It peaked at the top of the country charts. The single, Ready Set Roll, was in the Top Five. It was followed by Gonna Wanna Tonight in 2014. Rice spent the next year recording a new album.

Following his switch from Columbia to Broken Bow Records, his fourth LP, Lambs & Lions, was released in 2017. It reached the sixth position on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Its deluxe edition was released in 2019. He made a guest appearance on the reality show The Bachelor and released his next musical projects, The Album Pt. 1 and Pt. 2, in 2020.

