When does Big Brother 2021 start? Streaming details, cast, airtime and everything you need to know about season 23

After the successful run of Season 22, Big Brother is all set for Season 23. The previous season of Big Brother premiered in August 2020, and the 23rd season is going to premiere shortly.

Big Brother’s upcoming season might conclude in mid-September. Considering the backlash received by Season 22 because of its casting, new people are now being bought into the show.

Big Brother 2021 streaming details, cast, and more

Big Brother 2021 is starting on July 7th at 8 p.m. ET with a 90-minute premiere. The show will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. The live eviction will take place on Thursdays. Julie Chen Moonves will be the host.

CBS has recently revealed the list of contestants, who will compete to become the show’s winner, also securing the prize money of $500,000.

The cast of Big Brother 2021 includes – Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Brent Champagne, Britini D’Angelo, Christian Birkenberger, Christie Valdiserri, Derek Frazier, Derek Xiao, Brandon “Frenchie” French, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Sarah Steagall, Tiffany Mitchell, Travis Long, Whitney Williams and Xavier Prather.

The contestants will move into the house in groups of four. They will compete during the live premiere to choose the team captain and the one that will choose the other three members.

The group will remain for four weeks. One member from the unsafe teams will take part in the Wildcard Competition and win safety for their team. The entire house might get punished if the winner selects safety.

Big Brother 2021 will air on Paramount+. All-Access Account users don’t have to do anything to watch the show, while non-subscribers have to sign up on the platform.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod