Are Drake and Sonya Curry dating? Speculation debunked as cheating allegations run wild amid divorce with Dell Curry

Rumors say that Drake may be romantically linked to American professional basketball player, Steph Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry. His name has previously been linked to many known faces.

The rumors began after Sonya Curry filed for divorce from her husband and former NBA star, Dell Curry. The divorce was filed on June 14 and both sides have accused each other of cheating. Dell accused Sonya of having an affair with NFL star Steven Johnson, but she has denied these allegations.

Fans now claim that Drake used to flirt with Sonya and have posted their encouragement on Twitter. They say that, since Sonya is now single, he can pursue her.

Sonya Curry is back on the market? Steph better keep Drake away 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NQivbeHh6x — ThaBlackPolymath (@ThaPolymath) August 23, 2021

How Drake bout to be flirting with Sonya Curry after hearing about her and Dell's divorce pic.twitter.com/DH08HwmFY0 — 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) August 23, 2021

Drake to Steph after Sonya Curry got divorced pic.twitter.com/ne6guf5Kjj — 🅱️randon (@b_wilkinson25) August 23, 2021

Watch Drake go and write a song about Sonya Curry — gorda (@GordaVibez) August 25, 2021

When Drake see Sonya Curry is a free agent and is ready to offer her a 10 day pic.twitter.com/CCRGHNyAjL — Nonya (@Irunmyowntown) August 23, 2021

Twitter is going to melt when Drake and Sonya are at a warriors game this year https://t.co/vzA0QI77mx — Aaron (@Aire126) August 23, 2021

Lord please protect Sonya from Drake and Future https://t.co/EJbs4czkLF — Kyle (@K_B_R15) August 23, 2021

Drake been plotting on Sonya Curry for awhile...pic.twitter.com/kmTyW387GT — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) August 24, 2021

over/under a week til we see drake and sonya curry at nobu — killua achebe (@daaahkness) August 23, 2021

Drake is gonna take Sonya Curry to a Raptors game when they face off against the Warriors!https://t.co/y9QK4LaW5O — TPS (@TotalProSports) August 24, 2021

Drake’s fans have always been curious to learn more about his love life. He has reportedly dated some well-known women in the past, like Rihanna, Jorja Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid.

Everything about Sonya Curry

Sonya Curry, who has filed for divorce from her husband. (Image via Twitter/barstoolsports)

Also known as Sonya Alicia Curry, she is an American educator from Virginia. She is 55 years old and is the president of Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in Huntersville, Carolina, which was founded in 1955.

Sonya is well-known as the mother of NBA stars, Steph Curry and Seth Curry. She has around 208,000 followers on Instagram. Despite being a verified account, it has been kept private.

Following her divorce from Dell Curry, there have been rumors that she and rapper Drake might be dating. However, this is not true. The claim was made by fans who suggested that Drake has a good chance of impressing Sonya now that she is single.

Apart from all this, it is unknown if Drake and Sonya Curry know each other. Sonya is already going through divorce proceedings. Dell had accused her of having an extramarital affair with Steven Johnson, but Sonya denied these allegations. Hopefully, everything will be settled soon.

