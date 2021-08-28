Who is Peter Thomas Roth? Anne Heche might be dating the skincare brand founder

Actress Anne Heche may be romantically attached to skincare brand founder Peter Thomas Roth. The two have reportedly been seen together on a few occasions in the past few weeks.

A source told Page Six that it seemed like they were more than just friends at the opening of Galerie magazine’s House of Art and Design. Anne Heche and Peter Thomas Roth were spotted at a private exhibition polo match and dinner date in Tutto il Giorno and Sant Ambroeus.

However, Anne’s representative says that she is single and has been meeting her friends.

Anne Heche and skincare brand founder Peter Thomas Roth have been spotted looking “cozy” enough times to raise suspicions of a potential romance. https://t.co/z6GipzX3Wt — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 26, 2021

The rumors have sparked following the 52-year-old’s separation from James Tupper. The former couple told People Magazine that they shared a great life and had many wonderful memories. They added that they had enjoyed working together and still cared for each other and would continue to raise their boys in love and harmony.

Heche and Tupper were together for 10 years. They first met on the sets of Men in Trees.

Everything to know about Peter Thomas Roth

Actress Anne Heche. (Image via Getty Images)

Peter Thomas Roth is an entrepreneur who started a skincare brand in his name. It has sold more than 100 products worldwide. He is active on Instagram and has an account under the handle @peterthomasrothofficial. He has around 500,000 followers.

His skincare company was launched in 1993 and his family was the owner of two spa resorts in Hungary between 1800s and 1900s. He was previously married to Norren Anne Donovan from 1996 to 2016 and shares two adult sons with her. He was also linked with Charlie Sheen’s ex Brooke Mueller.

Recently, there have been rumors that romantic sparks may have been flying between Peter Thomas Roth and Anne Heche. The pair posed for photos and were seen together at several events.

Also known as Anne Celeste Heche, she is an actor, director, and screenwriter. She played the role of Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera Another Love from 1987 to 1991. She became a well-known face after playing major roles in various films during the 90s.

Also read: Marilyn Manson trolled over Satanic links as he makes a bizarre appearance during Kanye West's Donda listening party

Edited by Ashish Yadav